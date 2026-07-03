PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns have announced their 2026 NBA Summer League roster, which is headlined by Suns' first-round pick Koa Peat.

The team Phoenix is bringing to Las Vegas next weekend:

Guards

Devin Askew (6-4, 195 lbs, Villanova, Rookie)

Koby Brea (6-6, 215, Kentucky, 1 Year Vet)

Darius Brown II (6-3, 192, Utah State, 1 Year Vet)

Corey Camper Jr. (6-5, 181, Nevada, Rookie)

Javonte Cooke (6-5, 185, Winston-Salem, 1 Year Vet)

Sam Hoiberg (6-0, 183, Nebraska, Rookie)

Tramon Mark (6-6, 205, Texas, Rookie)

Jameer Nelson Jr. (6-1, 190, TCU, Rookie)

Forwards

Reed Bailey (6-10, 227 lbs, Indiana, Rookie)

Barry Evans (6-8, 215, VCU, Rookie)

Rasheer Fleming (6-9, 240, St. Josephs, 1 Year Vet)

CJ Huntley (6-10, 230, Appalachian State, 1 Year)

Koa Peat (6-8, 245, Arizona, Rookie)

Centers

Khaman Maluach (7-2, 250 lbs, Duke, 1 Year experience)

Jake Stephens (7-0, 270, Chattanooga, Rookie)

Suns' 2026 Summer League Schedule

Friday, July 10 : vs Portland Trail Blazers (8:00 PM PT on ESPNU)

: vs Portland Trail Blazers (8:00 PM PT on ESPNU) Sunday, July 12 : vs New Orleans Pelicans (12:00 PM PT on ESPN2)

: vs New Orleans Pelicans (12:00 PM PT on ESPN2) Monday, July 13 : vs Milwaukee Bucks (7:00 PM PT on Prime)

: vs Milwaukee Bucks (7:00 PM PT on Prime) Wednesday, July 15: vs Detroit Pistons (3:00 PM PT on ESPNU)

The Suns will also play a fifth game after their first four, which will be determined on their placement among other teams. Four teams will make the Summer League playoffs while all others will play a consolation game.

Phoenix has a fairly stacked Summer League team with Peat, Fleming, Brea and Maluach all set to feature for the Suns. Phoenix has never won a Summer League championship but fell just short to the Golden State Warriors in 2013.

Success in Las Vegas won't be determined by wins and losses, but ultimately will be graded by progress and development from their respective roster.

All eyes will be on Peat, Phoenix's first-round pick who the Suns had to trade-up at the 30th overall selection.

However, more floor time for Maluach and Fleming specifically should see the Suns as one of the better teams entering Vegas. Both flashed their exciting potential at various times through their respective rookie seasons in 2025-26.