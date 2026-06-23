Looking Back on Recent Suns NBA Draft Trades

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns could be plotting a big move ahead of the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft tonight given their recent draft history.

Phoenix only has the No. 47 pick heading into this year's draft, meaning its current selection will be tomorrow if it stands pat.

The Suns don't have a lot of future draft assets to trade, making it more difficult for them to move up, but they could get creative as they have done the past two seasons.

Here's a look back on the Suns' trades around the draft the last couple years:

2025

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach (10) against the Dallas Mavericks at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With a week to go before last year's NBA Draft, the Suns only had the No. 29 overall pick from a previous trade with the Utah Jazz, in which they received the least favorable pick of Utah, Cleveland or Minnesota in 2025, 2027 and 2029 in exchange for an unprotected 2031 first rounder, and the 52nd pick before making the move to trade away Kevin Durant.

With five days to go until the draft, the Suns originally traded Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillion Brooks, the No. 10 pick and five second-round picks (the No. 59 pick last year, two in 2026, one in 2030 via Boston and one in 2032).

However, things looked a lot different regarding the draft picks by the time the trade was finalized.

Phoenix kept the No. 10 pick, which it used on Khaman Maluach, but traded away its No. 29 selection and the 2029 first-round pick via Utah for Mark Williams.

The Suns then strategically moved their second-round picks around, facilitating three different trades to move up to the 31st and 41st picks, which were used on Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea.

In the end, the Durant trade ended up being expanded into a seven-team deal in large part because of Phoenix's draft day trades and left the Suns with only this season's 47th selection and a 2032 second-round round pick as future draft capital.

2024

Jan 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) and Ryan Dunn (0) against the Brooklyn Nets in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In 2024, Ryan Dunn became a clear target for the Suns leading up to the draft with them holding the 22nd selection.

However, Phoenix felt confident enough to move down from 22 to 28 after a trade with the Denver Nuggets and still was able to draft Dunn while also adding the 56th overall pick and two future second-round picks (2026 and 2031).

The Suns then packaged the No. 56 pick and a 2028 second-round pick to move up to 40 in the second round and draft Oso Ighodaro.

The future second rounders in this deal were eventually sent away by Phoenix in the Josh Okogie trade to the Charlotte Hornets in Jan. 2025.

All these moves show the Suns are not afraid to make draft-day trades and will strategicallly map out how they can move around for players they like.

Don't expect anything less in this year's draft whether it's Phoenix moving into the first round or for a pick in the 30s in the second round.