NBA Insider Reveals Miles Bridges' Surprising Decision Ahead on Suns Contract Talks

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have accomplished much of what they've wanted to do since the offseason began.

The Suns re-signed their crop of pending free agents, made a few trades to improve their paint presence and extended Dillon Brooks. In terms of checking boxes, nearly all have been done by Phoenix.

Yet after the acquisition of Miles Bridges from the Charlotte Hornets, the Suns added another task on the to-do list, and it's yet to be crossed off.

Bridges needs an extension, as his contract is due at the end of the 2026-27 season. Phoenix, who forked over an unprotected first-round pick and players such as Grayson Allen + Royce O'Neale to get Bridges, can't afford to simply let their new power forward walk.

A new deal might take some time, however. ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst says Bridges will wait to sign an extension.

"Miles Bridges did not extend his contract, and my understanding is he's probably going to wait and try to extend it later. You may see him come in and really have a sizable role. I think they have not only an intent to pay him, but they have an intent to really give him a big role."

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Brian Windhorst says Miles Bridges will likely wait to sign extension with the Suns until after this offseason.



"[Phoenix] not only has an intent to pay him, but they have an intent to really give him a big role."



(Via The Hoop Collective) pic.twitter.com/DrUINskfLx — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) August 14, 2026

You'd certainly hope the Suns would strike an extension with Bridges, especially after giving up so much to get him. Bridges brings a better overall scoring resume than O'Neale did at the power forward spot but will need to up his defense and rebounding if he'll truly fit within head coach Jordan Ott's demands of play and style.

Bridges is currently extension eligible, though the decision to wait until later to sign one is interesting. Most players want to ink a deal prior to the season so they don't have to worry about playing for a contract or the possibility of injury impacting potential talks.

He's currently on the final season of a three-year deal worth $75 million, which was initially given by Charlotte.

The 28-year-old now joins a lineup with Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams in the desert. After making a surprise push to the postseason last year, Bridges was Phoenix's biggest bet on improving and raising the ceiling of the team.

Waiting to put pen to paper, in most cases, typically will tip the scale towards either player or team in terms of value, demands, etc.

The decision to wait on a deal is interesting.