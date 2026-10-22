NBA World Reacts to Suns' Opening Night Loss

The Phoenix Suns are off to a less than ideal start to the 2026-27 regular season.

The Suns were easily handled, to say the least, by the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night in 124-83 fashion.

Phoenix is 1-0, and now, the organization hopes to rebound in a massive way.

Until their next opportunity (Saturday against Golden State), the organization will continue taking the brunt of online criticism:

"Suns worked together all summer, same coaching staff, locked up their own free agents, and their offense looks simpler AND worse… and that 'identity' looks more like a first-half season mirage than ever," wrote Matt Petersen.

Remember when the Suns kept using the buzzwords “continuity” and “chemistry and a bunch of the Phoenix media fell for it lol.



THAT Always was a bunch of nonsense. — Benjamin Garcia (@BenGarciaShow) October 22, 2026

Sam Cooper said, "Gonna do my best to ignore statistics for a couple weeks while things normalize, but it's just incredible that last night the Suns looked terrible at everything. Poor defense, rebounding, playmaking, shot selection. Everything! There was no silver lining!"

Naturally, conversations began with Devin Booker and his performance. He ended the night with 23 points, though many felt like he wasn't able to step up.

"It's not even 3 quarters into the season and I'm just wondering when Devin Booker is going to get back to playing like the best player on his own team. Watching Dame do what a star does just makes it hurt worse. I just don't see that 'I'm the guy' from Book for quite some time," wrote Suns Uniform Tracker.

booker really just a guy now, that’s sad — SJ (@SJBasketbal8) October 22, 2026

Kris Pursiainen posted, "I used to be a huge Devin Booker guy but I’m starting to sort him with the No. 1’s that I don’t view as better players than No. 2’s who lean into it, like Karl-Anthony Towns and Kevin Durant."

Other players weren't spared, either.

Suns fans deadass thought the Jalen Green at PG gimmick was going to work lmao — Khi✰ (@stfukhi) October 22, 2026

Miles Bridges trade looking as bad as we thought — Reece (@DefaultReece) October 22, 2026

Khaman Maluach got the starting nod over Oso Ighodaro last night and didn't quite impress.

Maluach isn’t ready… 💔 — Robbie (@SunsAreBetter) October 22, 2026

This isn’t the only reason they’re down *checks notes* FORTY-ONE, but kind shocked Ott went with Khaman Maluach as the starter. Night and day difference with Oso out there, and while it’s only one game, it feels like we’re forcing the future before he’s completely ready — Suns After Dark (@SunsAfterDark) October 22, 2026

It's only game, but Suns fans and those who cover the team/league are expecting much more from this squad.