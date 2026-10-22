NBA World Reacts to Suns' Opening Night Loss
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The Phoenix Suns are off to a less than ideal start to the 2026-27 regular season.
The Suns were easily handled, to say the least, by the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night in 124-83 fashion.
Phoenix is 1-0, and now, the organization hopes to rebound in a massive way.
Until their next opportunity (Saturday against Golden State), the organization will continue taking the brunt of online criticism:
"Suns worked together all summer, same coaching staff, locked up their own free agents, and their offense looks simpler AND worse… and that 'identity' looks more like a first-half season mirage than ever," wrote Matt Petersen.
Sam Cooper said, "Gonna do my best to ignore statistics for a couple weeks while things normalize, but it's just incredible that last night the Suns looked terrible at everything. Poor defense, rebounding, playmaking, shot selection. Everything! There was no silver lining!"
Naturally, conversations began with Devin Booker and his performance. He ended the night with 23 points, though many felt like he wasn't able to step up.
"It's not even 3 quarters into the season and I'm just wondering when Devin Booker is going to get back to playing like the best player on his own team. Watching Dame do what a star does just makes it hurt worse. I just don't see that 'I'm the guy' from Book for quite some time," wrote Suns Uniform Tracker.
Kris Pursiainen posted, "I used to be a huge Devin Booker guy but I’m starting to sort him with the No. 1’s that I don’t view as better players than No. 2’s who lean into it, like Karl-Anthony Towns and Kevin Durant."
Other players weren't spared, either.
Khaman Maluach got the starting nod over Oso Ighodaro last night and didn't quite impress.
It's only game, but Suns fans and those who cover the team/league are expecting much more from this squad.
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!