New Suns' Record Prediction Feels Way Too Low

PHOENIX — Even through a flurry of injuries with a brand new coaching staff and mix of starters, the Phoenix Suns managed to win 45 games last season, cracking the play-in tournament before pushing to the first round of the playoffs.

A floor has now been established for the Suns, who believe they only improved the overall outlook of their roster after adding Koa Peat and Miles Bridges.

However, the Suns are projected by ESPN to be just a tad worse in the 2026-27 season.

Phoenix carries a projected win total of 42, placing them eighth in the West by ESPN's projections. They're in a jumbled mix of play-in teams as the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors, who are all within ten games of each other.

"Rounding out the tier, Phoenix traded Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen to Charlotte for Miles Bridges and signed Kennard as a free agent while retaining the core that won 45 games under first-year coach Jordan Ott," wrote Dave McMenamin.

While the Suns might not be perennial favorites to emerge out of the West, the 42 win-mark does feel surprisingly low.

Perhaps more than anything, there's hope health will be on their side this coming season. Phoenix's trio of Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks missed a combined 94 games in 2025-26. More time on task should certainly help.

That's mixed with the progress of second-year coach Jordan Ott, who showed signs of becoming a more than suitable leader for the Suns after being somewhat of a surprise hire last offseason.

There's a few x factors pertaining to Phoenix that will decide their season, especially after dealing some of their prominent three-point shooting weapons in Allen/O'Neale. The Suns were one of the top three-point shooting teams in the NBA last season.

That philosophy appears to be shifting towards a more balanced approach. Ott harped on wanting Phoenix to improve their paint play, and there's belief the additions of Bridges/Peat will do just that.

Not often discussed is the expected second-year leaps of players such as Rasheer Fleming and Khaman Maluach — if the Suns can see their prior rookie class develop into larger roles, Phoenix just might have the ability to shatter their expected ceiling this season.

It's again another season where it feels like a lot has to fall in the Suns' favor for a "strong" season to appear, though Phoenix is certainly capable of not only matching their prior win total — but also adding to it as well.