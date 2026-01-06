Bizarre NBA Clock Malfunction Halts Suns vs Rockets Game

The Phoenix Suns have been involved in a few wonky games during the 2025-26 season, but this takes the cake.

Monday night's battle with the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center encountered some clock problems in the first half, which resulted in both teams not having shot or game clocks available.

Here's the Rockets PA announcing the shot clock countdown since their arena shot clock system is broken pic.twitter.com/3tn08jMtNk — Cage (@ridiculouscage) January 6, 2026

The game was stopped over five times due to the issues with well over ten minutes spent delayed while officials tried to figure out a solution. Players on both teams were on the court trying to stay in form during the stoppage.

There wasn't a solution available, so the Rockets' PA announcer had to count down the shot clock for teams while also announcing the game time according to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin. Scoreboards around the arena still read 29-25 in favor of the Suns.

This is truly a bizarre event.

It's also notable the Suns' flight was canceled last night due to mechanical issues, forcing the team to fly out this morning -- so maybe there's just something in the air.

The Suns are hoping to gain their first win of the season over Houston, as the Rockets have gotten the best out of Jordan Ott's squad in their prior two matchups. Kevin Durant missed the first outing due to a personal matter.

Phoenix is 21-14 on the year while Houston is 21-11.

Durant was traded to the Rockets this past summer while the Suns were forced to hit the rest button, also parting ways with star Bradley Beal.

They re-signed Devin Booker to a historic contract extension and acquired a handful of pivotal players such as Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green in exchange for Durant, a move that Suns owner Mat Ishbia praised ahead of the season.

"Kevin Durant's a great player. There's nobody that could ever question that. (He) just wasn't a fit for what we're doing going forward. Obviously, he's had an amazing career, but he's not a fit for what we're going to do moving forward," said Ishbia back in September.

"... We got five players, and we love what we got for it. We're looking forward, not looking back. Obviously, it didn't work with Kevin, we wish him the best, but for us going forward, we love the guys we got, we love what we're building, and it takes time. It's not going to happen overnight, but we feel great about what we got here in Phoenix going forward."

