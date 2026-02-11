Coveted Suns Trade Target Suddenly Available

The Phoenix Suns were in hot pursuit of San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan ahead of the NBA trade deadline, though nothing came to fruition.

Phoenix, rather, indulged themselves in a three-team trade that sent out Nick Richards and Nigel Hayes-Davis while taking in Amir Coffey and Cole Anthony.

Anthony, however, is expected to be waived — leaving a roster spot open for the Suns to fill.

Perhaps that's Sochan.

Sochan is "not with the team" on San Antonio's injury report and is expected to be released, according to NBA insider Michael Scotto.

Scotto also mentioned Phoenix and the New York Knicks as potential landing spots for Sochan:

"The Knicks and Suns were among the teams who had trade discussions surrounding former Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan prior to the trade deadline, as I previously reported on HoopsHype. Something to keep in mind as he becomes a free agent now and both teams have open roster spots," he put on X.

Phoenix was attempting to get an upgrade at the power forward spot, specifically in terms of scoring.

Sochan would provide that, as he's a better overall scorer than current starter Royce O'Neale, who is limited outside of his three-point shooting.

Sochan notably had a $9.62 million qualifying offer this summer that would have made him a restricted free agent. Now, he's out of that contract.

Previously, Suns insider John Gambadoro said: "Suns like Sochan so I can’t say no - would have to pay him next year. Not sure he is what they want but I won’t rule it out."

Sochan has played 28 games this season while averaging 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and one assist per night. He's shooting 47.5% from the field but just 25.7% from three-point land. He has played just five games since Jan. 10 and within that stretch has played minutes of 4, 4, 10, 2 and 4 minutes.

Phoenix, sitting at a 32-22 record and the West's seventh seed, were successfully able to duck the NBA luxury tax at the trade deadline. However, they were obviously pursuing Sochan as a possibility — and if they're able to secure his services without giving up any draft capital, that'd be a major win for the Suns.

