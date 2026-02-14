Suns Star Devin Booker Can't Clutch NBA 3-Point Contest

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker missed his last three shots in the final round of the 2026 NBA 3-Point Contest and fell to Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard by two points to miss out on winning his second 3-point competition Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Booker, who went seventh of the eighth participants in the first round, easily advanced after showing out in the opening round with a high score of 30 points, as he quickly caught a rhythm after he made his first four shots.

Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel and Lillard also advanced after both recording 27 points.

Knueppel went first in the final round and got 17 points, and Lillard followed him with 29 points.

Booker then went and knocked home his first nine shots and looked to be cruising to victory with 23 points heading into the final rack, which was his money ball rack with every shot worth two points.

He made the first two shots from the corner, but then missed the last three shots to miss out on the trophy.

"I was praying on his downfall," said Lillard, who has been out all season after tearing his Achilles last year, on watching Booker's hot start.

It was a surprise Booker even made the 3-point competition given that he is shooting a career-low 31.1% from 3, but he previously won the 3-point contest when it was in Los Angeles in 2018.

"That was a part of it," Booker said of accepting the invite earlier this week. "We're a 3-point shooting team. So I'm there on behalf of (Collin Gillespie, Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen). It'll be fun."

Gillespie leads the Suns with a 42.3% 3-point percentage and O'Neale is shooting a career-high 40.5% from deep, while Allen is first on the team with 3.3 3-point makes per game.

Booker will be making his fifth All-Star appearance tomorrow night after certainly putting on a show against Lillard.

Next year, the All-Star Game will be heading to Phoenix, where Booker will look to shine once again in front of the home crowd.

"We're going to be excited to be hosting," Booker said earlier today. "Hopefully I'm in the game, and hopefully I'll be defending winning the 3-point (contest) today. The city is looking forward to it."

Booker will also hope that his hot shooting in the 3-point contest can carry over on the court for the Suns, who sit at 32-23, this season as they look to make a playoff push down the stretch.

