Devin Booker Injured on Last Play of Suns vs Spurs

The Phoenix Suns' night has quickly gone from bad to worse.

After collapsing to the San Antonio Spurs for their fourth straight loss, Suns coach Jordan Ott told reporters post-game star shooting guard Devin Booker did something to his ankle on the final desperation heave, according to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.

Jordan Ott said Devin Booker did something to his ankle as he limped off the court after taking that final heave at the buzzer. #Suns — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 20, 2026

Booker noticeably did something wrong, immediately reacting after the ball left his hands in obvious discomfort. He's suffered from groin, hip and ankle injuries previously this season. The current severity of his injury is not known.

Watch Booker at the 34 second mark in the video below:

Wembanyama for the win.



Spurs 101 Suns 100. Final.



Wow. #Suns pic.twitter.com/magWXrjbPo — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 20, 2026

Booker's 22 points tonight was the lowest total he's registered in the last eight games, and so too was his field goal percentage of 38.1%.

Phoenix has battled the injury bug all season, as the Suns simply haven't seen their entire healthy lineup for any stretch of this season. And if Booker's injury is notable, that will continue as the regular season begins to wind down.

The Suns are back at home on Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks, which will prompt a preemptive injury report by tomorrow evening — so we should have an update by Friday night at the lastest on his status.

Hopefully it's just a minor tweak, as Phoenix was hoping to make a late surge up the Western Conference standings with just three games separating them from a top six spot, which would see them completely avoid the play-in tournament.

Thus far this season, Booker is averaging 25.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He made his fifth All-Star appearance this year and will obviously be a key cog to any success the Suns have, whether it be at the end of this regular season or beyond the 82nd game.

"We've just got to learn how to win together," Booker said earlier in the week on Phoenix's late-game struggles.

"Still a first-year group that's dealt with injuries and not much time to go through these stretches earlier in the season together and figure out what works."

The Suns were missing all of Dillon Brooks, Mark Williams, Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and Haywood Highsmith due to injuries. While it's impressive Phoenix was close to defeating the Spurs, not taking advantage of opportunities has become an unfortunate recent trend under Jordan Ott's watch.

Booker's availability and health moving into these final 12 games will prove to be pivotal in either direction the pendulum swings.