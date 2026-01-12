Devin Booker Turns Nike Book 2 Launch Into a Special Phoenix Community Moment

PHOENIX -- Nike and Foot Locker hosted a special pop-up event before Sunday's Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards matchup where fans could buy Devin Booker's new Nike Book 2 shoes.

Fans lined up outside Mortgage Matchup Center for the event, which ran from 12-6 and had a shipping container that contained items from Booker's Nike commercial in which he played a skilled professional in for the release of his new shoes.

Eventually everyone needs a professional.



The Nike Book 2. Launching January 2nd. pic.twitter.com/AOES1oocvB — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) December 29, 2025

The Nike Book 2 "Phoenix" colorway, which is all orange and releases publicly on Jan. 16, was on hand for fans to buy.

This will be the second colorway of the shoe after he debuted it with a black-and-orange "Rising" version on Jan. 2.

The event also included a basketball court where middle school teams across the Valley competed earlier in the day, and then later had a park takeover by popular social media basketball players and brothers Nelson, Niles and Noah Neumann that allowed fans to compete in pick-up basketball games.

Booker posted a video of him shooting on the court the night before the event and stopped his car for a quick look at everything again before entering the arena for the Wizards game.

All fans in attendance in the lower bowl at the game got a special black Nike Book 2 shirt to commemorate the event.

Here's a look at all the event had to offer:

A look at the @nikebasketball @footlocker pop-up where fans can buy Devin Booker’s Nike Book 2 “Phoenix” ahead of tonight’s Suns vs. Wizards matchup pic.twitter.com/cJ9VdUPDKr — Brendan Mau (@brendan_mau) January 11, 2026

Nike also had a suite at the game that included more items from the commercial:

The Nike Book 2 suite at tonight’s Suns vs. Wizards game pic.twitter.com/Y1oZnzLosh — Brendan Mau (@brendan_mau) January 12, 2026

Devin Booker Speaks on Importance of Pop-Up Event

This event is one of several Booker has done to give back to the Phoenix community, but it meant a little more to him to have it involve his shoes.

“It was important to me to make sure the city was involved," Booker said after the Suns win over Washington. "I think that’s one thing that I regretted from the Book 1’s was that the drop was in Miami. I heard a lot about that from my Phoenix faithful.

"So we wanted to do an activation from here in the hometown and just get the community involved and get everybody in one place to celebrate the moment.”

You can buy the Nike Book 2 "Rising" by clicking here, while the Phoenix colorway will be available on the SNKRS app beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Friday.

This is how how Nike describes the Book 2 "Phoenix":

"From the ashes of snatched ankles and clinical scoring binges, the Book 2 rises. And just like the phoenix that emerges from the flames, it’s straight heat. Look for the unassailable creature along the Air Force 1-inspired traction pattern. And make your opponent dissolve with the fiery orange blaze base that’s been touched by the desert sun."

