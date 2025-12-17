Even After Impressive Start, Suns Still Fighting for Respect

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have been a pleasant surprise to begin the 2025-26 season, with a big thanks to head coach Jordan Ott and his ability to inject a sense of identity and culture into an organization that's been lacking precisely those factors in recent memory.

Championship parades won't happen through the Valley, and the playoffs in a tough Western Conference are very much in the air -- but the Suns legitimately are a good basketball team.

Phoenix's rough patch as of late has dropped them to a 14-12 record with losses in their last five-of-seven games, though Devin Booker is healthy once again after the Suns endured a incredibly tough slate of matchups.

That won't get any easier with consecutive games coming against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday and Saturday -- and while the Suns have been a fun story this season, Ott said at practice this week the team is still fighting for respect each day:

“Every day, you fight for respect every day,” Ott said (h/t Hayden Cilley).

“This league changes too fast. Too many things can happen. LeBron (James) is still out there fighting, so it's like every day you get out there. We're all trying to be the best that we can, really challenge ourselves to grow. The only way to do that is to play, be in the arena.

“Like it's easy from the outside. It's easy to say the only way to get better is to be in the heat, and our group enjoys it, and we want to be in those environments. We talked about it in Oklahoma City. We'd love to be playing obviously in Vegas, but we've had some of those moments where it's going to get like that because we want to be there, and that'll make us grow.

Phoenix is currently the West's seventh seed.

The Suns have the tenth-toughest strength of schedule left in the NBA, according to Tankathon. Their path won't get any easier, but the early stages of the season have been promising.

Perhaps that grows with the re-arrival of Jalen Green, an elite scorer who has played just five quarters next to Devin Booker thanks to hamstring issues. He's expected back after Christmas.

The Suns have faced adversity at each stop of their early schedule, and for the most part, they've handled it beyond expectations.

They've earned the respect of Suns fans and the city of Phoenix. They've seemingly earned similar praise from many across the league, too.

Respect isn't given -- it's earned and is constantly reevaluated. That's Ott's message, and it's the right one until further notice.

Latest Phoenix Suns News