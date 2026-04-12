Luxury Tax Reset Couldn't Come at Better Time for Suns

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have seemingly done the impossible.

Just a year ago, the Suns missed the postseason with a star-studded roster and one of the league's highest luxury tax bills. Moves to reset the organizaton, from front office to coaching staff to roster, were promptly made with no expectations.

Yet Phoenix's rebuild has quickly transformed into a reload thanks to the Suns' eye-opening success in the regular season, which will see them (at minimum) participate in next week's NBA play-in tournament.

However, a bigger accomplishment was made off the court in reshaping the Suns' financial health — and with the regular season finishing up, Phoenix is slowly getting future flexibility for their plans down the road.

The Suns are no longer in the luxury tax and won't pay a penalty for the 2025-26 season compared to the seven other NBA teams set to do so:

7 teams will finish over the luxury tax and pay a penalty



- Cleveland ($68.7M)

- Golden State (67.9M)

- New York ($44.4M)

- LA Lakers ($22.2M)

- Houston ($7.2M)

- LA Clippers ($6.7M)

- Minnesota ($6M)



- Projected payment to the 23 teams is $4.9M



This is the lowest tax… https://t.co/lQDvt6bmeY — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) April 12, 2026

This is the first time in four years the Suns won't be in the luxury tax. Phoenix is fresh off a $152 million tax bill last season.

Parting ways with loaded contracts in Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal over last summer positioned the Suns to get close to the tax line before this past trade deadline saw the organization make a minor move to get themselves officially out of the luxury tax.

The work isn't over, as the Suns will need to also stay under the luxury tax line next season to reset their repeating tax payer clock. Doing so will allow Phoenix to be aggressive in terms of free agency and trades.

This was clearly a goal from owner Mat Ishbia from the start of the season.

“When I bought the team, I felt like if I could come in and provide resources financially to let them go over the salary cap, luxury tax and go get these type of players, and then we go hire a championship coach, which we tried with Frank and Mike Budenholzer. And it didn’t work," Ishbia said last summer.

Rather than doubling down, Ishbia — who clearly is willing to spend money and invest resources into the organization — reshifted the focus to acquiring players such as Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, who are undoubtedly better fits for the roster despite not carrying the same star power as Beal and Durant.

The Suns still have work left to do, on and off the court. However, Phoenix is undoubtedly on the right track back to full health and operating power.