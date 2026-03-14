Suns, Devin Booker React to Late Collapse vs Raptors

The Phoenix Suns saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on the other side of the border on Friday night, falling to the Toronto Raptors 122-115.

The Suns led for 71% of the game according to ESPN's basketball analytics, holding as much as a 91.2% win probability with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter before Toronto erased a double-digit deficit.

"Not that good," Devin Booker said when asked by Duane Rankin about the late-game execution. "Feel like the wear down of a back-to-back definitely got to us on both ends. We got a little stagnant, new lineup out there. It just didn't work out."

A notable play last night came with just over 40 seconds left, as the Suns were down by four with Jalen Green driving to the rim for a dunk. Green opted to cock it back behind his head, which allowed the trailing Scottie Barnes to deny it.

"He cocked it back. He could've quick dunked it, too, but it was definitely contact. I don't know if it was before or after the ball was hit, but that was the inconsistency for majority of the night. We try to up the pressure, then it gets called. It's a tough in between," Booker continued.

Green mentioned post-game it was a clean block and he probably could have made a simple dunk.

Facing Toronto on the road, on the second night of a back-to-back, was always going to be a tough task, especially in their environment.

"This crowd's high level. We talked about it pre-game, just enjoying the atmosphere. It was high level and when you're up against the wall, we talk a lot of times about there's no one throwing a life raft out there. We've got to go get it. We just didn't do a good enough job tonight," Ott said (h/t Rankin).

Phoenix drops to 39-28 on the year and are still two games back from the Western Conference's top six seeds, which would allow them to completely avoid the play-in tournament.

A loss isn't the end of the world, though with Phoenix having one of the toughest strength of schedules remaining, each game carries more importance.

"We've got to double down," Jordan Goodwin said (h/t Rankin). "The rest of these 15 games are going to be like that. High level. The arena is going to be into it. Playoffs right around the corner. We've got to double down on everything."