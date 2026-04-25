Suns Reveal Game 3 Starting Lineup vs Thunder

PHOENIX -- Tip-off is just about underway in Phoenix for Game 3 between the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder as the Suns return home trying to cut into their 0-2 deficit.

Phoenix ruled out Jordan Goodwin (left calf soreness) a short time ago, while Grayson Allen (left hamstring strain) is available after originally being questionable.

The Suns will look to build on the momentum they found near the end of Game 2 heading into tonight after they closed Wednesday's 120-107 loss strong with a 30-20 fourth quarter.

No matter what, today's game is a must-win for Phoenix even though the Suns will continue to be heavy underdogs.

Suns' Starting Lineup vs Thunder

Apr 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) drives down the court past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) in the second quarter during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Collin Gillespie

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Dillon Brooks

Oso Ighodaro

This is the same starting lineup the Suns used in Game 2 after Goodwin was injured in Game 1.

The Suns need to try to find a better scoring balance for Devin Booker after he attempted just 14 shots in Game 2 compared to 23 field-goal attempts apiece for Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green.

Brooks is coming off a 30-point performance in Game 2, so he will look to carry over some that rhythm into tonight.

Ighodaro continues to fill in for Mark Williams, who will be out for the fourth-straight game with a foot injury, although rookie Khaman Maluach could see increased minutes after a solid performance in the fourth quarter of Game 2.

"I thought we found just our force, our intensity in the fourth quarter, and then we kind of found some of those lineups that we just stuck with a little bit longer," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Maluach and the fourth quarter pregame.

"But, obviously (Maluach) has size, he's a rim rolling threat, which we need because of how aggressive they are in pick-and-roll. We need to get behind the defense, and then he has just got to get extra possessions. He didn't come up with a lot, but just his force being down there forces the defense to at least crack back, or at least try to box him out so someone else can get us. All of it plays into it, I thought he had a great fourth quarter and hope to carry that into today.”

This will be the first time this series the Suns face OKC without Jalen Williams after he suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain on Wednesday, so they will try to capitalize on his absence.

Today's game will begin shortly after 12:30 p.m. MST on NBC and Peacock.