Suns Starter Upgraded on Injury Report for Rematch vs Clippers
PHOENIX — One game after Jalen Green made his Phoenix Suns debut after missing the first eight contests with a right hamstring strain, the Suns could be getting back another major piece for tomorrow night’s rematch against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Suns starting forward Dillon Brooks was upgraded to questionable on after missing the last six games with a core muscle strain, while no other notable Suns are on the injury report.
Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard (right ankle sprain) remains out for Los Angeles, and James Harden was not on the report after missing Thursday’s matchup for personal reasons.
Green fueled the Suns (4-5) to a 115-102 victory over the Clippers (3-5) on Thursday, scoring 29 points, which was the second-most points by a player making their debut for the Suns behind only Charles Barkley’s 37.
The Suns are very happy for what Green will bring to the table especially after such a dynamic debut.
"Probably everything he expected and more, anytime you're out of basketball for that long, we often forget this," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Green's debut. "It was his first game of the season as well, so he hasn't played in a long time. It's not easy, it's not easy.
"Ups and downs of coming back from an injury, wanting to play with a new group, in a new city, and then to be that in rhythm. Yeah, that's unique. So everything that we expected, and definitely more.”
What Suns Are Missing With Dillon Brooks
If Brooks does in fact return against the Clippers, he will have a familiar face alongside him in Green after both were acquired from the Houston Rockets as part of the Kevin Durant trade this summer.
In the three games Brooks played in before getting injured, he was Phoenix's No. 2 option behind Devin Booker, but now he will be more of a spacing threat offensively with Green back in the lineup.
Brooks brings a level of grittiness and intensity that everyone feeds off of when he does play, and Phoenix has yet to see how this combines with Green's explosive nature of play alongside an offense that has already been clicking.
Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale are both tied for third in the NBA in 3-pointers made with 32, showing just how many opportunities Brooks will get to be a threat from deep.
The Suns will also have a decision to make on who to start when Brooks returns, as they elected to bring Ryan Dunn off the bench for the first time in Green's debut and continue starting Allen and O'Neale.
In the three games he did play before his injury, Brooks averaged a career-high 19.3 points while shooting 19.7 shot attempts per game, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals for Phoenix.
Stay tuned for the Suns' final decision on Brooks ahead of tomorrow night's matchup, which is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. MST.