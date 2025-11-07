Jalen Green's Explosive Debut Fuels Suns Win over Clippers
PHOENIX -- Jalen Green scored a game-high 29 points in his Phoenix Suns (4-5) debut to lead the Suns to a 115-102 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers (3-5) at Mortgage Matchup Center Thursday night.
Green, who had a target number of minutes based on the flow of the game, was a game-high plus-30 in 23 minutes and also had three rebounds, three assists and two steals. He set a new franchise record for 3-pointers made in a Suns debut with six, shooting 6-for-13 from 3 and 10-for-20 from the field.
This game was also Bradley Beal's first game back in Phoenix since the Suns waived him this summer. He really struggled in his return, scoring only five points on 2-of-14 shooting.
Clippers stars James Harden (personal reasons) and Kawhi Leonard (ankle) were both out, while Dillon Brooks (core muscle strain) missed his sixth-straight game for Phoenix.
All five starters scored in double figures for Phoenix, as Devin Booker finished with 24 points (10-22 FG), seven assists and six rebounds, Grayson Allen had 18 points, Royce O'Neale notched 17 points, which all came in the second half, and Mark Williams posted a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Ryan Dunn also was in double figures in his first game off the bench with 10 points and five rebounds.
Ivica Zubac was the top performer for the Clippers with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
The Suns rode a huge third quarter to the victory. Here's how the game unfolded:
First Quarter
Green scored his first points of the year with a nice finger roll over Zubac with 9:43 in the first and then cashed in a step-back 3 before he got his first rest after playing the first five minutes.
Booker was on fire during the quarter, scoring 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting to lead the Suns to a 31-27 advantage at the end of the first. Green had eight in the quarter on 3-of-7 shooting after checking back in for the final two minutes.
Zubac led the Clippers with 10 points and six rebounds.
Second Quarter
The Suns struggled to begin the second quarter, scoring only two points in the first four minutes.
Los Angeles started the quarter on a 17-6 run overall to go up 44-37 with 4:12 left in the first half.
Green checked in after this and helped cut the Clippers lead to 51-48 at halftime, finishing with 16 points in the half on 6-of-13 shooting.
Beal did not play well in his first half back in Phoenix with five points on 2-of-11 shooting, as Zubac had a team-high 16 points and seven rebounds at half.
Third Quarter
Green built on his strong end to the first half with eight points early in the third to power the Suns to a 31-8 run to begin the half and 79-59 lead a little more than halfway through the quarter. The Suns started the second half 8-for-8 from the field and 5-for-5 for 3.
The Clippers responded with an 8-1 run late in the period, but the Suns still took a 88-74 lead into the fourth quarter, capping off the third with a 3-pointer by Allen off beautiful ball movement.
Phoenix won the third 40-23, as O'Neale scored 11 in the quarter and Booker and Green had eight apiece.
Zubac recorded his double-double through three quarters with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
Fourth Quarter
The Suns continued to roll in the fourth and the highlight of the night came on a one-handed, alley-oop dunk from Dunn with 8:28 left, as he reached way over his head to get the pass from Collin Gillespie and slam it down in transition.
Phoenix led by as many as 25 in the quarter, as the Clippers did not play their starters the entire period, but were still eventually able to cut down the Suns lead.
At the end, the Suns pulled off a 115-102 victory.
What's Next
The Suns will play the Clippers again on Saturday night in Los Angeles.