Suns Fall Short in Tight Battle vs Grizzlies
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns fell to 1-4 on the season with a 114-113 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies (3-2) in a gritty battle down to the final seconds at Mortgage Matchup Center Wednesday.
Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) and Dillon Brooks (right groin soreness) were out once again for Phoenix.
Mark Williams got his first start of the season for the Suns alongside Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and Ryan Dunn.
Ja Morant, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr. and former Suns center Jock Landale started for the Grizzlies.
Booker struggled mightily in the first half with only three points, but came up clutch until missing a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. He ended with 32 points (10-26 FG, 4-11 3PT), four rebounds and three assists.
Williams impressed in his first start with 20 points, 11 rebounds and four steals in 28 minutes.
O'Neale (18 points, 5 assists) and Allen (14 points, 4 assists) were also in double figures for the Suns.
Collin Gillespie played really well off the bench for Phoenix, showcasing a great shot-creating ability, and recorded 14 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Morant hit the game-winner for Memphis with seven seconds left and had a team-high 28 points, as well as eight rebounds and seven assists.
Quick Recap
The Suns started off much better than they have and went on a big 10-0 run midway through the quarter to take a 21-15 lead with 4:21 left. Memphis responded well to this run and led 27-26 at the end of the first quarter. Williams and O'Neale had six points apiece for Phoenix, while Morant scored a game-high eight for the Grizzlies.
The teams continued to go back-and-forth in the second quarter with Gillespie giving the Suns some big minutes and scoring all 13 of his first-half points in the second quarter. At halftime, the Suns were up 53-49, which marked their first time leading at half this season, even with Booker only having three points on 1-of-9 shooting. Jackson led Memphis with 13 points to go along with five rebounds.
The game remained close in the third quarter, and the Grizzlies led 81-78 heading into the fourth quarter after a buzzer-beater by Booker to close the quarter. Booker finally got rolling with 13 points in the third, and he and Williams both had 16 points going into the final period.
Phoenix was able to tie up the game at 81 at the beginning of the fourth after an O'Neale 3, but the Grizzlies then retook the lead and held onto it for nearly 10 minutes, despite Booker continue to hit big shots, until Booker tied the game at 108 with a mid-range jumper with 2:21 remaining.
The Suns went back out in front 113-112 with 51.4 seconds left after a dunk by Williams in transition. Morant next put the Grizzlies up by one with a floater with seven seconds to go.
Phoenix had no timeouts and had to rush up the court where Booker missed the go-ahead 3-pointer.
What's Next
The Suns continue their three-game homestand Friday night against the Utah Jazz, who they fell to in overtime on Monday.