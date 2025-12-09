Suns Get Last-Second Boost to Starting Lineup vs Timberwolves

The Phoenix Suns' starting lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves got a last-second boost.

We already knew Jalen Green (hamstring) and Devin Booker (groin) would miss tonight's affair at Target Center, though Dillon Brooks was a surprise name to their injury report and was marked questionable due to an Achilles injury.

However, Brooks is available tonight, and his scoring with Booker's absence will be much needed on top of his intensity on the floor.

The final call came down to his pre-game workout, as Suns coach Jordan Ott ruled him a true game-time decision before he got the signal to go.

Here's what Phoenix's starting five looks like:

Collin Gillespie

Grayson Allen

Dillon Brooks

Royce O'Neale

Mark Williams

Opening tip is slated for 5:30 PM MST at Target Center.

Tale of the Tape: Suns at Timberwolves

Nov 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) against Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) during an NBA Cup game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns enter tonight having lost their last three-of-four and are heavy underdogs to the Timberwolves -- injuries certainly don't help. ESPN analytics gives Phoenix just a 31% chance to upset Minnesota.

Meanwhile, the Wolves got a scare earlier today when Anthony Edwards was downgraded to questionable before he ultimately was given the green light by head coach Chris Finch prior to game time.

Minnesota's rattled off five wins in a row and are hoping to reach their 16th win on the night.

Phoenix got the best of both sides in their last outing, as a 9-0 run to close the game by the Suns saw Minnesota fumble a late lead in their 114-113 loss back in the desert.

Why Tonight's Matchup Could Play Out Differently

This time might be different, as Phoenix is without some of it's top scoring prowess -- and perhaps their convincing defeat to the Houston Rockets last Friday gave a blueprint to Finch's staff on how to handle Ott's Suns without Booker in the mix.

Tonight's matchup should feature plenty of shots from deep, as both Minnesota and Phoenix have prioritized shooting three-pointers this season. The Timberwolves (38.9%) are fourth in three-point percentage while the Suns (36.8%) are 11th.

Minnesota is actually one spot ahead of the Suns in the current Western Conference standings, as the Wolves are two games ahead of Phoenix for the sixth seed.

The Suns are one game ahead of the eight-seeded Golden State Warriors, who they'll see in back-to-back matchups on Dec. 18 and 20th.

After tonight, Phoenix won't see the Wolves again until another road trip on March 17.

