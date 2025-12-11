Suns Reveal NBA Cup Starting Lineup vs Thunder

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are looking to pull off a massive upset against the Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA Cup quarterfinal action, and they'll have to do so shorthanded.

Both Devin Booker (groin) and Jalen Green (hamstring) are out for tonight's contest at Paycom Center. Green's been out for majority of the regular season while Booker was initially questionable entering tonight before being ruled out ahead of game time.

The Suns will look to advance to Las Vegas for NBA Cup semifinal action while simultaneously shocking the NBA world with this lineup:

Phoenix Suns Starters vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Nov 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) drives to the basket against Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Collin Gillespie

Grayson Allen

Dillon Brooks

Royce O'Neale

Mark Williams

Preview: Can Suns Upset Thunder Tonight?

The Suns are 14-10 entering tonight and lost their previous contest against Oklahoma City, though they kept things close against the Thunder in their 123-119 loss.

Not many teams this season can say that against OKC's 23-1 start on the year, as their average point differential of +16.2 is currently an all-time high for any NBA team.

The Thunder are set to regain Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back to the lineup after he missed Sunday's contest due to an elbow injury.

Suns vs Thunder Excitement Growing

Nov 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale (00) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

If it feels like a playoff atmosphere tonight, that's because the Suns are treating it as such.

"The discipline has got to be there. Playoff atmosphere, we got to be locked in and got to make shots, that's the main thing," Dillon Brooks told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin during shootaround earlier today.

Suns starting center Mark Williams added, "It's great. It makes the game that much more fun. For one, being in this. Being in the Cup. I didn't have that opportunity when I was in Charlotte."

This matchup might carry a bit more weight for the Thunder after Booker's comments following their prior meeting, where the All-Star guard said the "secret was out" on how to beat Oklahoma City:

"The secret is out. They do speed you up. They play aggressive. They'll grab, they'll hold, but it's never like when you're in a shooting position. It's always on the handle or on your drives when they get away with it," said Booker.

"... They have multiple defenders out there. They have their switching partners, guys that will get after it every time."

Opening tip for Suns vs Thunder is slated for just past 5:30 PM MST with Oklahoma City as massive favorites to advance.