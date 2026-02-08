Suns Reveal Grayson Allen Injury Timeline

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have just two games remaining until the NBA All-Star break arrives, and they'll be without star shooter Grayson Allen for both according to head coach Jordan Ott.

"Yeah, it'll be a reevaluation through the break," Ott said of Allen and Isaiah Livers, who suffered a shoulder injury in the same game on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors.

Phoenix plays the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday before seeing the Oklahoma City Thudner on Wednesday. Both games of the back-to-back are home.

After the break, the Suns are back playing on Feb. 19.

Allen suffered a right knee injury earlier this week with just three minutes left against Golden State. The current severity isn't quite known, though Ott earlier in the week said, "We'll get more news about it. Doesn't seem extreme, but it was just such a weird play with Grayson, kind of stepped on someone's foot. We hope for the best, and we'll know more soon."

Allen's been a key part of Phoenix's 31-21 start to the season, and with names such as Jalen Green and Devin Booker in and out of the lineup due to injury, Allen's scoring ability and overall hustle have been imperative for Ott's lineup on a nightly basis.

Allen's averaging 17 points per game to pair with four assists, both of which are career highs — though Ott says the fill-in guard/forward can put up more shots.

"We need him to shoot more," Ott said earlier in the year.

"We've tried to stress him to shoot tougher ones, more contested, off the dribble, as well as get downhill, get in the paint, make plays. It was awesome, awesome to see, awesome to see how his teammates pushed for him. Such an unassuming, quiet, well mannered, organized. He's always another adult in the room, it's great to see.”

Allen has been with Phoenix since arriving via the Deandre Ayton-to-Portland trade three years ago. Allen's transformed his game from just a three-point specialist to a player who can penetrate the lane and attack the rim when needed.

Allen has started 26 of his 35 games played this year and is just one of three Suns players to average 30 minutes or more per night — the other being Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks.

While Allen is out, expect Royce O'Neale, Ryan Dunn and Rasheer Fleming to see a bit more run on the floor for Phoenix.

