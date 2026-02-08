Suns Reveal Final Statuses of Devin Booker, Jalen Green vs 76ers

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns revealed a big injury update ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

After listing star guards Devin Booker (right ankle sprain) and Jalen Green (right hamstring injury management and left hip contusion) as questionable, the Suns (31-21) announced both players would be available tonight, which is great news for the team.

INJURY UPDATE: Devin Booker and Jalen Green are AVAILABLE for tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/Hx3Wr5VIOS — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 8, 2026

Booker, who was recently selected to his fifth NBA All-Star Game, had missed the past seven games with his injury that he suffered in Phoenix's Jan. 23 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Green has been out for the last three games after he took a hard fall in last Friday's victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has only played in five games this season due to this recent injury and a right hamstring strain that he re-aggravated twice.

Phoenix will, however, be without Grayson Allen (right knee sprain) and Isaiah Livers (left shoulder sprain) after both were injured in the Suns' 101-97 loss to the Golden State Warriors Thursday with coach Jordan Ott saying they will both be out at least through the All-Star break ahead of tonight's game (Suns play three more games before then).

"They got some imaging done. I'll leave it at right knee (Allen), left shoulder (Livers)," Ott said after practice yesterday (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Just evaluating today. We'll get more news about it. Doesn't seem extreme, but it was just such a weird play with Grayson, kind of stepped on someone's foot. We hope for the best and we'll know more soon."

The Suns could also be adding new trade deadline acquisition Amir Coffey to the group tonight after he joined the team earlier today, while their other addition, Cole Anthony, is out (not with team).

The Philadelphia 76ers (29-22) still have Joel Embiid (right knee injury management) listed as questionable, while Paul George (league suspension) is out.

What Suns Have Said About Devin Booker, Jalen Green Injuries

The Suns just cannot seem to stay healthy this season, but have formed part of their identity from it, embodying a next-man up mentality as they get contributions from whoever is on the floor when key players are out.

Even after a disappointing loss to the Warriors Thursday, the Suns have won four of this past six games without Booker and Dillon Brooks was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for his efforts last week.

"I told (Booker) I was going to try to hold it down for him as long as I could," Brooks said at shootaround earlier today (via Rankin).

"If we get Devin back for these last three games, the same with JG, create a little bit more chemistry. Give Coach a little bit more film and time to coach us these three games (before the All-Star break), so we can look at it and read it, I think it'll be good for us. Having a healthy team going into these last two months will be good for us."

Now, Brooks and the rest of the group will be happy to welcome back both of the star guards.

Ott spoke on Green's mindset as he had played all 82 games the past two seasons before barely being able to get on the court this season.

"He does have a youthfulness to him that I think helps him on some of these down days where you never really feel how down he is," Ott said. "The end is in sight. He can feel he's very close so that's obviously helpful and when he steps on the court, everyone feels his kind of who he is. That's the exciting part is when he gets out there, everyone feels it just by him being out there in a jersey."

Tonight's game is scheduled to tip off shortly after 7:00 p.m. MST.

Latest Phoenix Suns News