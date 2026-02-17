3 Biggest Questions Suns Have to Answer as Playoff Push Nears

The Phoenix Suns are gearing up for the final 27 games of the regular season with a potential playoff push looming.

Thus far, the Suns have been a fun surprise for the NBA world. However, the clock is nearing midnight for Cinderella — and soon we'll find out just how good this Phoenix team can be.

There's potential within the group that still needs to be realized, and ultimately it will be up to a mix of health, mentality and head coach Jordan Ott to ensure that takes place.

The three biggest questions Phoenix has to answer as the last part of the regular season gets underway:

1. What's This Team Look Like With Jalen Green?

Jan 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) smiles against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Green's been hampered by injuries since the start of training camp, and after multiple setbacks, it appears the scorer is locked and loaded for the final stretch of the regular season.

The flashes he's displayed have been encouraging. The Suns need another top scoring threat next to Devin Booker, and while Dillon Brooks has stepped up in major ways, Phoenix is in trouble if Brooks has to be the next man up in the postseason.

Green's explosiveness and overall scoring prowess have been on display in the short stints we've seen. The Suns have yet to discover how good they are offensively as a result of his absence, which is both exciting and worrisome given where they're at in the season.

Assuming Green is fit for the final 27 games, the Suns will have roughly a quarter of a season to really evaluate how much higher their ceiling is with Green in the mix.

2. Can Dillon Brooks Keep His Cool?

Feb 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard/forward Dillon Brooks (3) reacts to a call in the second half of the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Brooks has been an incredibly vital part of Phoenix's surprising turnaround, partially due to his career-high 21.2 points per night — though his ability to hustle and set the tone for his teammates while becoming a nuisance for the opposition has been most notable.

Brooks' role as the villain has truly come to life in the desert, though he'll quickly have to learn how to dial things back as he's now reached the NBA's technical foul threshold of 16 to qualify for an automatic suspension.

While missing Phoenix's first game back from the break (Thursday vs. San Antonio) he'll also now be suspended for every two technical fouls until the end of the regular season.

The Suns are in the midst of a tough Western Conference, one where seeds 3-8 are separated by just six games. The battle for prime playoff real estate will only get thicker as the season wears on.

Brooks will be needed, but can he keep himself available?

Phoenix can't afford to have him missing key games down the stretch with the ninth-toughest strength of schedule remaining per Tankathon.

3. How Much Has Jordan Ott Learned?

Feb 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott reacts against the Golden State Warriors in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jordan Ott has done a tremendous job in his first season. His ability to maximize role players and successfully implement a tough defensive approach has been key in the Suns' 32-23 record.

However, Ott's also had his weak points as a rookie head coach. There's been some stretches where his refusal to make lineup changes with obvious struggles on the court whether it be due to size, shooting or simply being out-matched from a coaching perspective.

Such is life. Ott, like every other coach, isn't perfect. There will be mistakes made.

Yet as the playoffs near, decisions will become magnified with heavier consequences. And once in the postseason, Ott's true ability as a coach will be tested even higher in a series against a singular team.

This isn't a question doubting Ott, but more so wanting to see just how prepared the first-year coach will be when the stakes are highest.

Latest Phoenix Suns News