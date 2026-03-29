Suns Praise Jalen Green After Huge Performance vs Jazz

PHOENIX -- After a few days off following a tough stretch of losing six of seven games, the Phoenix Suns needed a spark to get back on track entering the last nine games of the season.

The Suns (41-33) got exactly that by tying their season high with 134 points in a 25-point victory over the Utah Jazz (21-54) Saturday night.

Although the Jazz were an easy opponent on paper, the Suns were upset by the Milwaukee Bucks just one week before, so it was big for them to capitalize and get a win over Utah.

"Some of these games are tough. We've kind of seen some of it this season, see it around the league" Suns coach Jordan Ott said postgame. "But we have a lot to play for, just our intent on both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively. We have stuff we want to get done. I thought right from the get go, we were on it, put us in a good position at halftime.”

Jalen Green Powers Suns Past Jazz

Suns guard Jalen Green (4) celebrates a three pointer against Jazz forward Ace Bailey (19) during a game at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, on March 28, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phoenix looked ready to play on the offensive side of the ball right from the opening tip, and Jalen Green led the way with 31 points, all of which came in his first 19 minutes of action, as he was able to get to his spots at will all night long.

"He was getting to it. It was a fun watch," Suns star Devin Booker said of Green postgame (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Efficient night, I think over 30 (points) in 20 minutes, so super impressive."

Have yourself a night, Jalen 👏 pic.twitter.com/gHoVeg10Ix — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 29, 2026

Booker also had a great game with 26 points and eight assists, showing just how deadly the Suns can be when both guards are clicking and the defense steps up.

Green is clearly feeling much more comfortable on the floor after missing 48 games due to a hamstring strain earlier this season, averaging 23.9 points while shooting 37.3% from 3 over the last 12 games.

Ott spoke on what he saw from Green against Utah.

"Just his intent, offensively, but he can put a lot of pressure on the rim especially, again, a lot of that's defensive coverage based," Ott said. "But when we can get the five-man on the perimeter, like we were able to tonight, then he was able to drive it, no five-man at the rim, I thought really in that second half, when it was coming out of halftime, kind of up in the air, and then he put his just imprint all over this game.”

The Suns will hope this level of play can translate over with Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams likely to return from long absences due to injury during Phoenix's upcoming four-game road trip.

Green and Booker have only shared the floor for 41 minutes together with Brooks, who is second on the team in points per game (20.9) behind Booker.

"I'm excited to get those guys back and I'm excited to have a healthy roster," Green said of Brooks and Williams postgame. "That's probably the best thing. Them coming back, it shouldn't take long to get used to it. Those guys fit in really well, play hard, and the ball finds energy, so those are the two guys that bring a lot of energy and make it a lot easier for us."

The first game of the road trip will be Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies (25-49).