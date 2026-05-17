Would Suns Actually Consider Jalen Green Trade?

PHOENIX — The rumor mill will always continue to churn at rampant pace in the NBA, as there's no lack of star power and storylines to keep any NBA team occupied through the offseason.

The Phoenix Suns are no exception.

We've seen plenty of star names floated around as possible additions to the roster — but what about subtractions?

Suns owner Mat Ishbia was fairly adamant at the team's end-of-season press conference Phoenix wouldn't make any "silly" moves this offseason.

Does moving, say, Jalen Green fall into that category?

Trade or Don't Trade: Jalen Green

Apr 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) scores against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Green was part of the massive trade package the Suns got in return for Kevin Durant over the summer, arriving to the desert with hopes of creating a dynamic backcourt with Devin Booker.

Green suffered a hamstring injury during training camp and was unfortunately followed by it through the first half of the season. In the minutes we did see of Green next to Booker, it was incredibly exciting.

However, Booker went down and ultimately thrust Green into a primary scoring option role — which yielded some massively inconsistent results. Yet Green came to the rescue during the play-in tournament with consecutive 30+ point games.

His first year in Phoenix was largely hit-and-miss due to various factors. There's no doubting his ceiling, the talent and potential offered next to Booker in the Suns' backcourt. The ultimate question is if Green can be a sustainable presence worth the $36 million price tag through the final years of his deal.

Should the Suns look to maximize his value now in a trade?

There's no right or wrong answer here. Phoenix said they're going to listen to any offer that sounds good to them, and if there's one for the Suns to move off Green - he certainly doesn't feel untouchable.

Yet it would have to be a substantial, obviously good trade for the Suns to make that move. They're not going to just give up on Green for the sake of doing so. Part of the hope moving into the future is the increased continuity for players such as Green, Booker and Dillon Brooks.

It does feel like an interesting summer is ahead for the Suns and Green, where maybe trade rumors won't be swirling at crazy pace compared to other players in the league. While Phoenix doesn't feel like they're shopping Green, it certainly doesn't feel like they're closing the door on his potential exit either.