Suns Reportedly Have Made Big Man Available for Trade

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are open for business when it comes to one of their big men.

According to The Stein Line's Jake Fischer, the Suns are open to trading center Nick Richards and have made their intentions clear since the summer:

"Phoenix has made Nick Richards available for trade since this past summer, league sources say. I've also been told that Portland is forecasted to be more willing to move Robert Williams III this season compared to last season, when the Trail Blazers maintained a high asking price for the oft-injured big man," wrote Fischer.

This Should't Come as a Surprise

With the acquisitions of Mark Williams (via trade) and Khaman Maluach (via draft, on the same night and minutes apart from each other actually) over the summer, this isn't shocking.

Richards, also acquired from the Charlotte Hornets before Williams eventually landed in Phoenix too, failed to really impress under previous coach Mike Budenholzer or current coach Jordan Ott.

The presence of second-year big man Oso Ighodaro has also been notable under Ott, who has mostly played Ighodaro when Williams hasn't been on the floor.

Williams has Phoenix's starting position on lock, and his health has been a pleasant surprise for the Suns thus far after some hefty injury concerns followed him from Charlotte.

Ott seems to really like Ighodaro as an athletic big man who can run the floor while Maluach is a top-ten pick with plenty of upside, though he's still considered raw.

Perhaps the clearance of Richards in the pecking order would open the door for more Maluach opportunities.

It's unclear exactly what Richards would be dealt for, as he was accompanied by a second-round pick for Josh Okogie and three second-round picks last season.

Richards, if moved straight-up, could potentially be packaged with more seconds moving into the future in similar fashion.

He's on the final season of a three-year, $15 million deal. Richards will be 29 next season and is averaging 4.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in roughly ten minutes of action prior to last night's game.

The Suns' start to the year has shocked nearly everybody, as Ott has Phoenix performing well above expectations.

As a result, the team could realistically compete for a play-in spot in a tough Western Conference - and Richards could be moved in hopes of finding a better puzzle piece with the Suns considering themselves deep at the center position.

