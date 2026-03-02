Suns Expected to Sign G League Forward

The Phoenix Suns are expected to sign G League forward CJ Huntley to a two-way contract, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

"I expect the Phoenix Suns to sign PF CJ Huntley on a two-way contract in the next day or two. Huntley is averaging 14.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Valley Suns this season," he wrote on X.

This follows news of the Suns awarding Jamaree Bouyea with a standard NBA contract, freeing up a two-way spot on Phoenix's roster.

Huntley just turned 24 back in January and went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft before initially signing on a two-way with Phoenix before being waived in November — allowing Bouyea to take the vacancy.

He played five years in the college ranks at Appalachian State. He has not appeared in an NBA game yet but has started 21 of 25 games for Phoenix's G League team (Valley Suns) playing 26 minutes per night.

With only 22 regular season games left, Huntley can be active for every game until the end of the year, though Huntley won't be able to play in the NBA postseason since he's not on a standard contract.

Koby Brea and Isaiah Livers are the other Suns players on two-way deals.

Huntley's game is geared more towards the defensive end of the floor, though he's making 65% of his shots for the Valley Suns this season on eight attempts per game — with 1.3 attempts from deep.

His 6-11, 230 pound frame makes him a developmental power forward prospect in Phoenix, though his lack of perimeter game probably won't see him play much of the four spot at the NBA level, at least this early in his career.

The Suns currently have Royce O'Neale and Haywood Highsmith (currently injured) slotted for their power forward posiiton. Huntley could also potentially function as a center, though names such as Mark Williams, Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach are pretty etched in their respective roles at the five spot.

Regardless, this should be a good opportunity for Huntley. He could get some run if Highsmith continues to be relegated to the bench due to injuries, as it's unknown if he'll play this season.

Phoenix is looking to finish the regular season on a high note and will be back in action on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. Their 34-26 record is good enough for seventh in the West at this moment in time.