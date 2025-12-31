Suns Reveal Boosted Starting Lineup vs Cavaliers

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (19-13) close out their four-game road trip this afternoon against the Cleveland (18-16) looking to extend their win steak to five games.

Phoenix has been playing really well on both sides of the ball over this win streak with a 14.0 net rating through these four games (2nd in NBA), a 123.4 offensive rating (5th) and a 109.4 defensive rating (3rd).

The Suns will also be getting back two big pieces against Cleveland with center Mark Williams returning following a one-game suspension for fighting during Saturday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans and forward Ryan Dunn being back in the lineup after missing the past two games with a knee contusion.

On the other side, Cleveland, who is favored by 6.5 points, is coming off a big 113-101 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in a game where it held the Spurs to under 40% shooting from the field and under 25% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers typically play in high scoring games, so the Suns will aim to keep up their offensive productivity as of late.

Williams re-enters the starting lineup in his return with this being Phoenix's full starting 5:

Collin Gillespie

Devin Booker

Dillon Brooks

Royce O'Neale

Mark Williams

This has been the Suns' most used starting lineup this season, and they are 5-2 in games starting this group heading into tonight.

Suns Coach Jordan Ott Gears Up for Meaningful Matchup

This game will be the first matchup for Suns coach Jordan Ott against his former team, who he was with for one season with as an assistant under Kenny Atkinson.

Ott said pregame that Atkinson is the most influential person in his professional career after spending time with him in three different places.

Atkinson offered high praise for Ott pregame, saying he showed his readiness to be an NBA coach during last season with Cleveland.

"He just took a bigger step. Took on a bigger role with us," Atkinson said pregame (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "I think I stepped back a lot, kind of let him and my other assistants do more. Saw the confidence growing. He was my right hand man and has been for a while. It doesn't surprise me the success he's having."

Atkinson added that the Suns are the hardest playing team in the league thanks to Ott, which is a big testament to what Ott has already built in his first season with Phoenix.

Today's game tips off at 1:30 p.m. MST.

