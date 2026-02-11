Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Mavericks

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will try to avoid their first three-game losing streak since the opening week of the season when they host the Dallas Mavericks tonight.

This will be Phoenix's second-to-last game before the All-Star break and only the sixth game Devin Booker and Jalen Green play together.

Dallas (19-33) comes into tonight looking to snap a seven-game losing streak with No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg leading the charge.

Phoenix (31-22) will be without Grayson Allen (right knee sprain), Isaiah Livers (left shoulder sprain) and Cole Anthony (not with team).

Klay Thompson (rest), Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery) and Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery) are all out for the Mavericks.

The Suns have only played Dallas one time this season way back on Nov. 12 in a road game they won 123-114 behind 26 points and nine assists from Booker.

Suns' Starting Lineup vs Mavericks

Here's who the Suns will start today against Dallas:

Collin Gillespie

Devin Booker

Dillon Brooks

Royce O'Neale

Mark Williams

This is Phoenix's most-used starting group this season, and the Suns are 13-7 heading into tonight when using this starting five.

Both Booker and Green will likely still be on a minutes limit in only their second games back from injury, and Green will continue to come off the bench.

Booker played 32 minutes against the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday, and Green logged 17 minutes.

Suns' Plan to Slow Down Cooper Flagg

The Mavericks have had a pretty tough schedule during their losing streak, and Flagg has shown some real strengths even with the losses, scoring over 30 points in four of the last five games.

Suns coach Jordan Ott spoke pregame about Flagg's recent play and Phoenix's plan of slowing him down.

"It starts right off the bat, right off and transition," Ott said. "We'll put multiple bodies in front of him. He is so big, so strong. He's able to get to the rim. If we don't do it early and then in the half court, that's where he's coming.

"His jump shots have improved, his passing’s improved. I know we played him a long time ago, but you can see he's taking leaps. It's going to have to be multiple bodies, multiple different matchups."

Flagg is leading the Mavericks in scoring with 20.3 points per game and steals (1.2 per game).

Tonight's game is scheduled to tip off shortly after 7:00 p.m. MST.

Latest Phoenix Suns News