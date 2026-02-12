Suns Forced to Change Starting Lineup vs Thunder

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns move into their final game ahead of the All-Star break with a tough matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

And though OKC is without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Suns are down some massive names as well.

Ahead of game time, Phoenix ruled out Devin Booker (right ankle) and Jalen Green (right hamstring) to preserve the star duo through the All-Star break after both have battled injury troubles recently.

With Grayson Allen also out due to a right knee injury, the Suns are working with this starting lineup tonight against Oklahoma City:

Suns Reveal Starters vs Thunder

Jan 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Collin Gillespie

Jordan Goodwin

Royce O'Neale

Dillon Brooks

Mark Williams

Suns head coach Jordan Ott, speaking ahead of game time, says Phoenix moves into tonight with an opportunity:

"It's an opportunity for everyone against a good team. Second night of back to back, headed into all star [weekend], I think we all look at it as an opportunity, not just those guys. We have another night to go out, play as hard as we possibly can, put some pressure on them defensively and find new solutions," Ott said pre-game.

"I think that's the growth period of it, to play against a really good team. You know you're going to be in an environment that it's going to take everyone moving in the right direction. So I think that's our opportunity."

Down some of their best players, Ott believes the Suns are going to have to find another way to win against one of the league's top defenses in OKC:

"That's the tricky part against this team. No matter who you have on the floor, they're an elite defense for a reason. So when you get a crack, you got to let it go, knowing that you may not get another one [in the possession]" said Ott pre-game.

"So in some teams, you can just break them down with multiple actions, multiple paint touches. This one's different. Just because you get the first action or first advantage doesn't mean you're going to get the second one, because there's such a great close-out team after being in the shifts, and they'll just literally take it right from you.

"So that's the combination. How open is the first one? We got to make that decision. We're going to gas them up, shoot them up, play as fast as we possibly can, and let it rip. That's that's the goal tonight."

Opening tip for tonight is slated just past 7:00 PM MST.

Latest Phoenix Suns News