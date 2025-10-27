Suns Reveal Final Status of Dillon Brooks vs Jazz
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (1-2) made the final determination on the status of Dillon Brooks heading into tonight's game against the Utah Jazz (1-1) after he popped up on the injury report as questionable with right groin soreness.
Brooks will be out for the matchup versus Utah as the Suns look to bounce back after two-straight losses for the conclusion of their three-game road trip.
Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) is also out for the fourth-straight game after suffering his injury in training camp, although he was seen putting in some work at shootaround earlier today.
The Suns will welcome back Mark Williams, who was a major offseason acquisition but has not started a single game yet because of a minutes restriction, after he missed Saturday's 22-point loss to the Denver Nuggets with right knee return from injury management.
The Jazz will be without Isaiah Collier (hamstring) and Georges Niang (left foot).
More on Brooks
Brooks has surprisingly led the Suns in field goal attempts (19.7 per game) and 3-point attempts (10.3 per game) in the first three games, as Phoenix has struggled to find scoring around Devin Booker with Green out.
This has turned into a career-high 19.3 points per game for Brooks, who was acquired as part of the return for Kevin Durant from the Houston Rockets this summer, but also a career-low 37.3% shooting.
Still, Brooks, who is also averaging a career-best 2.7 steals, has been the heart and soul in helping to establish the Suns' new identity, which is built around defense and effort.
"He comes with that spirit every night," Booker said of Brooks after Friday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "That sets the tone for us. We feed off that energy. He's gonna bring it every night, it's not a gimmick.
"I've played against him and he's always had that same energy, so we're going to rally behind that."
What Should Suns Do Without Brooks?
The Suns will have to find another energy source with Brooks out and will likely turn to Royce O'Neale, who is averaging 10 points per game this season, to take his place in the starting lineup.
Booker has really struggled with the increased ball pressure that's been placed on him, averaging 6.0 turnovers per game so far including tying a career high with nine in Saturday's loss to Denver.
Phoenix could look to change around its starting lineup even more by moving Collin Gillespie, who has been praised by his effort on both ends and not shied away from being more aggressive offensively this year, into the fold in place of Grayson Allen to give the Suns an extra ball handler.
No matter what, Brooks will be a huge loss on both ends, especially given that the Suns have not found any rhythm on offense or defense so far.
Tonight's game tips off shortly after 6:00 p.m. Arizona time. The Suns play next at home after tonight on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.