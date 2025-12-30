Suns Roll Past Wizards to Extend Win Streak to 4 Games

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns improved to 19-13 on the season and extended their win streak to four games with a 115-101 victory over the Washington Wizards (7-24) at Capital One Arena Monday night.

Even while down Mark Williams to a suspension, the Suns showed a lot of effort on the offensive glass for the second-straight game, grabbing 19 offensive rebounds and winning the second-chance points 26-10.

The Suns closed the game very strong after Washington cut the lead to four points with nine minutes to go. This was Phoenix's fifth-straight game scoring 115 points or more.

Phoenix got contributions up and down the roster offensively with Dillon Brooks leading the way with 26 points, while Collin Gillespie was not far behind with 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting and six assists.

Devin Booker (22 points, six rebounds, five assists), (Royce O'Neale (15 points, five rebounds) and Jordan Goodwin (14 points, seven rebounds) were also in double figures for the Suns. Oso Ighodaro recorded 10 rebounds, as he got the start in place of Williams.

Rookie Tre Johnson had a career-high 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting for the Wizards. The Suns did a great job defensively on last season's No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr, who has been having a great season, holding him to only two points.

Here's a look at how tonight's action unfolded:

First Quarter

The Suns led 15-11 at the first timeout of the game with 5:59 to go in the first quarter after outrebounding the Wizards 8-3 early.

Washington then responded with a 12-2 run before Phoenix answered back with five straight points to conclude the quarter.

The Wizards led 23-22 at the end of the first behind seven points from Bilal Coulibaly, as the Suns only shot 8-for-27 (29.6%) from the field in the period.

Gillespie had a team-high six points for Phoenix after going 2-for-2 from 3.

Second Quarter

Phoenix continued to struggle on both ends to start the second and allowed the Wizards to find a little bit of a rhythm offensively.

The Suns then found some offense after Brooks and Booker checked back in, and a 3-pointer by Booker with 3:52 left in the half put Phoenix up 46-44.

At the end of the first half, the Suns led 61-54 after a 6-0 run to close the half as they went 5-for-8 from deep in the second quarter.

Gillespie (13 points), Goodwin (11 points) and Booker (11 points) were all in double figures, while Johnson had a game-high 18 points for Washington after going 4-for-4 from downtown.

The biggest stat of the half for the Suns was 13 offensive rebounds leading to a 23-0 advantage in second-chance points, as they outrebounded Washington 30-18 through the first two quarters.

Third Quarter

The Suns opened up the third quarter on fire to go up 15 points midway through the period.

Washington then hit a few shots of its own to get the deficit back to single digits.

Phoenix was in front 87-79 at the end of the third despite only shooting 8-for-26 (30.8%) from the field as a team. Gillespie was up to a team-high 19 points.

Fourth Quarter

The Wizards trimmed the Suns lead to four with 9:14 remaining in the game, as Phoenix's bench could not get off to a good start in the fourth.

The Suns didn't let Washington get closer than this as Brooks hit a big 3 to put Phoenix ahead 99-90 with just over seven minutes left.

Booker pretty much put the game away with a long 2-pointer that gave the Suns a 108-95 lead with 2:43 to go in the game.

Brooks led the charge for the Suns with 10 points in the final period to help them close out the 14-point win.

Next Up

The Suns will conclude their four-game road trip against the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-16) on Wednesday.

