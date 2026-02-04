Suns Reveal Jalen Green's Final Status vs Blazers

PHOENIX -- Despite making the trip with the Phoenix Suns for their game tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers, star guard Jalen Green has been ruled out for tonight's primetime matchup.

Green missed Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers with right hamstring injury management and a left hip contusion that occured when he took a scary fall in Friday's victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Green was originally questionable with both injuries for tonight.

"It's just the fall," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Green before the Clippers game. "The hamstring seemed to be good. Everything was good until that fall, and we're going to be smart here.

"Everyone saw the fall, how hard it was, and just mechanically, we want everything to be right. His back to be feeling right, his hip to be feeling right, but it appears to be everything was good with the comeback on the hamstring."

The Suns (30-20) have only had Green available for five of 50 games this season due to a right hamstring strain that he re-aggravated twice, so this was good news that his hamstring felt fine.

Devin Booker (right ankle sprain) will also be out for the sixth-straight game tonight for Phoenix and did not travel with the team for the quick one-game road trip.

The Blazers (23-27) ruled out first-time All-Star Deni Avdija, who was originally doubtful with a low back strain, and Scoot Henderson, who has not played this season but was upgraded to doubtful with a left hamstring tear.

Jrue Holiday (personal reasons) is available to play, as is Vit Krejci, who will be making his Blazers debut after being acquired from the Atlanta Hawks Sunday.

Damian Lillard (left Achilles tendon injury management), Kris Murray (lumbar sprain) and Matisse Thybulle are also all out for Portland.

Suns Looking Forward to When Jalen Green Returns

Green had not missed a single game the past two seasons before being acquired by the Suns from the Houston Rockets in the offseason.

Phoenix is continuing to be smart with the 23-year-old, but is well aware how much he can bring to the table when he's on the floor.

"He just wants be out there. His teammates want him to be out there," Ott said. "We want him to be out there, but there's no pressure from us. We want him back, we want him healthy. We want him with the speed that he has.

"Everything has to be right. It was great to see him out there just in general, just to see him out there. You could feel his energy. Even after the fall, I felt the impact. Just an unlucky bounce at this point, but he'll be out there as soon as he can."

Tonight's game has a late tip-off at 9:00 p.m. MST.

