Suns Injury Report vs Trail Blazers: Key Updates on Devin Booker, Jalen Green

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' injury report for tomorrow night's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers is once again headlined by Devin Booker and Jalen Green.

Booker, who has missed the past five games with a right ankle sprain, remains out for the Suns (30-20) against Portland, while Green, who was out for Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers with a left hip contusion and right hamstring injury management after taking a hard fall in Friday's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, is questionable versus Portland with the same injuries.

Here's what coach Jordan Ott said about the two players ahead of the loss to the Clippers:

"Booker's making tremendous progress. Obviously been on the court multiple times. Trending in a good spot. And Jalen, it's just the fall. The hamstring seemed to be good. Everything was good until that fall, and we're going to be smart here.

"Everyone saw the fall, how hard it was, and just mechanically, we want everything to be right. His back to be feeling right, his hip to be feeling right, but it appears to be everything was good with the comeback on the hamstring."

Green has now missed 45 of Phoenix's 50 games this season, but this was the first time he was out for an injury other than a hamstring strain he has re-aggravated multiple times.

As for the Blazers (23-27), Deni Avdija (low back sprain), who was selected to his first All-Star Game yesterday, is most notably doubtful and Jrue Holiday (personal reasons) is questionable. Scoot Henderson (left hamstring tear), who has not played all season is doubtful, while Damian Lillard (left Achilles tendon injury management), Kris Murray (lumbar sprain) and Matisse Thybulle are out.

More on Devin Booker and Jalen Green Statuses vs Blazers

Booker, who was also named to his fifth All-Star Game yesterday, was scheduled to be re-evaluated yesterday with his ankle sprain, and Ott was asked about the re-evaluation.

"He just continues to progress," Ott said of Booker. "He is skipping steps basically on how fast he can do it. I think this has been his history. He's had other injuries and been able to recover incredibly fast, too. This is just another one.”

He added: "We know who he is. As soon as he can get out there, he's going to be out there. Whether the All-Star break is tomorrow or in two weeks, he's going to rehab like crazy. He was in there again this morning. Whenever he's ready, he will be out there."

Green has been progressing well from his injury, but just wasn't able to go for the Clippers matchup.

"It's the soreness piece right now," Ott said. "It was a tough fall. He was stiff. Yesterday, he was stiff. Today, he took a big jump forward and feels a lot better."

Ott knows how badly Green wants to return to the floor and be available.

"He just wants be out there. His teammates want him to be out there," Ott said. "We want him to be out there, but there's no pressure from us. We want him back, we want him healthy. We want him with the speed that he has.

"Everything has to be right. It was great to see him out there just in general, just to see him out there. You could feel his energy. Even after the fall, I felt the impact. Just an unlucky bounce at this point, but he'll be out there as soon as he can."

Tomorrow's game tips off at 9:00 p.m. MST.

