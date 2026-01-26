Suns Provide Key Injury Updates on Devin Booker, Jalen Green

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns got some of the best news they could have hoped for after Devin Booker and Jalen Green both suffered injuries in Friday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Phoenix (27-19) announced that Booker would be re-evaluated in one week yesterday after he went down in a lot of pain after rolling his right ankle against Atlanta, while Green, according to coach Jordan Ott, is just day-to-day after he missed Sunday's loss to the Miami Heat with right hamstring injury management despite some initial fear he re-aggravated his right hamstring strain that has held him out for all but four games this season.

The Suns really struggled without the two stars against the Heat, shooting a season-low 37% from the field and making it very clear they need at least one of them on the floor.

"It's hard. You feel helpless to be honest with you at times," Ott said of Phoenix's offensive struggles without the two players postgame.

What Suns Said About Devin Booker and Jalen Green's Injuries

Booker's ankle injury looked pretty serious when it happened given that he stayed down for a while and then left the arena on crutches after hobbling back to the locker room.

The Suns had just started to find a rhythm behind Booker, who had 31 points before the injury with six seconds left in the third quarter.

"Anytime you get anyone down on the court like that is not great," Ott said of Booker before the Heat loss Sunday. "It was just so unlucky in that game. He had been feeling so good in that end of third quarter.

"So that's why you take an image. That's why you see what it feels like next day. And we know he's incredible. (He's) a guy that's going to do everything it takes to play the next one, so that's encouraging news."

Devin Booker left the game with an apparent ankle injury after this play. pic.twitter.com/Vn3fLGmWu6 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 24, 2026

As for Green, it seems he could have a chance to return as early as Phoenix's next game Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

Ott said that an MRI showed nothing new for Green after he experienced tightness in his hamstring in the first quarter of the Atlanta game and did not return.

Green got in a workout Sunday morning and also shot around pregame as he looks to come back soon.

"He's in a good place," Ott said of Green. "There's going to be some of this where he feels something that doesn't feel quite right, and then once the imaging comes back that there's nothing new. I think that just eases all of our minds.

"So he's in a good place. Hopefully, we'll see him back, but he just did a workout (with the Heat game at) 6:00, we had no shootaround, so obviously it was just him and some coaches in there. "

Suns guard Jalen Green warming up pregame. Out tonight vs Heat with right hamstring injury management, but coach Jordan Ott said he had an MRI that showed “there’s nothing new” and added “he’s in a good place” pic.twitter.com/JpTTtAlXyr — Brendan Mau (@brendan_mau) January 25, 2026

The Suns' official injury report for tomorrow's game against the Nets will come out around 5:00 p.m. MST today.

Latest Phoenix Suns News