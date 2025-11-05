Suns Reveal Starters vs Warriors
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (3-4) will look to extend their winning streak to three games tonight when they take on the 4-3 Golden State Warriors.
The Suns enter tonight's matchup looking for their first road win after going 0-3 on the road to begin the year.
Phoenix will still be without Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) and Dillon Brooks (right core strain), but will attempt to replicate the success it found on both sides of the ball in the last two games.
Suns' Starters vs Golden State
The Suns will roll with the same starters who found success during the first three games they started together in Phoenix's three-game homestand:
- Devin Booker
- Grayson Allen
- Ryan Dunn
- Royce O'Neale
- Mark Williams
Booker is averaging the sixth-most points in the NBA at 30.0 per game to go along with 7.4 assists on the season. He is also doing this on incredible efficiency shooting 51.1% from the floor and 45.7% from 3, and the Suns will look to follow his lead once again, which you can read more about below.
Allen has really found himself the past few games as he fills in Green's roll in the offense, which is a positive thing to see as the anticipation for Green's return grows. He is averaging 16.4 points per game and 5.0 assists so far this season.
Dunn was originally probable going into tonight with a left knee contusion before being upgraded to available. Dunn had his best offensive game of the year in Sunday's 130-118 win over the San Antonio Spurs with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and 3-of-4 3-point shooting.
O'Neale is shooting an incredible 47.2% from 3 on nine attempts per game in the four games he has started for Brooks while also playing terrific defense on the other end. O'Neale and Dunn will face a tall task on defense tonight against Stephen Curry.
Williams has gone back-to-back games scoring under 10 points, but his impact on the Suns has been massive. Phoenix has a 11.3 net rating with Williams on the court compared to a -15.6 net rating when he's off the court. The Suns will look to utilize his size against a smaller Warriors group.
Devin Booker Looking to Lead Suns to Victory Again
After a slow start to the season, the Suns have really found their groove in the last two games as they have played really well off Booker on the offensive side of the ball.
Booker is third in the NBA in potential assists per game with 17, and the Suns finally capitalized on their open looks against the Spurs, shooting an incredible 19-for-33 (57.6%) from 3 as a team, leading to a season-high 13 assists from Booker.
Coach Jordan Ott has been very impressed with Booker on both sides of the ball.
"He continues to make the right pass, make the right play," Ott said of Booker after the Spurs win. "I think I've said that consistently, no matter what coverage, how many shots he gets, he's just going to make the right play. And I think we all feel good about his decision-making in those spots, and we kind of know where we're going offensively when the ball gets to a certain spot.
"Again, I thought overall, his gameplay, his command of the offense tonight, was at a high level. Obviously started out really well. I think we all should applaud him for his defense again. I think his defensive intent to start the game, that's multiple games in a row where he was able to set the tone for his offense with his defense."
Tonight's game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 p.m. MST.