Suns Change Starting Lineup vs Pelicans

The Phoenix Suns hope to walk out of the Big Easy with a sweep of wins over the New Orleans Pelicans after escaping with a victory last night.

The Suns move into Saturday night with the following starting lineup:

Devin Booker

Collin Gillespie

Dillon Brooks

Royce O'Neale

Oso Ighodaro

This hasn't been quite Phoenix's typical starting lineup as of late, as Williams has started typically -- though Ighodaro gets the nod.

The Suns are again without Grayson Allen and Jalen Green due to injury. Ryan Dunn was questionable entering tonight but was ruled out while Williams is available for the first time all season for both games in a back-to-back.

Opening tip is slated for 5:00 PM MST.

Suns vs Pelicans Info

Who: Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans

What: NBA Regular Season Action

When: Saturday, Dec. 27 at 5:00 PM MST

Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

The Suns will likely need Devin Booker to again push Phoenix to a win after scoring 30 points last night -- most of which came in the second half.

"They were physical. Defensively, they really turned it up in the 2nd half. Totally different ball game," said Suns coach Jordan Ott after the game.

"They really got after us, but we were able to find a way. Devin was able to get to his spots."

Booker led Phoenix in scoring, though Mark Williams' 24 points and 13 rebounds was also impressive to give the Suns their 17th win of the season.

Royce O'Neale was the only Suns starter who didn't score 14 or more points.

Meanwhile, Zion Williamson's 20 points off the bench paced New Orleans while Jordan Poole and Trey Murphy each had 19 in what was almost an upset at Smoothie King Center.

Both teams hope they can find better three-point success this time around, as Phoenix and New Orleans shot a dismal 20% from downtown on Friday.

The Suns led 75% of the game and outrebounded New Orleans 52-38 on the night, though the Pelicans shot 42 free throws to Phoenix's 25.

A win would give the Suns a strong 3-0 lead in their season series over New Orleans.

After tonight, the two sides will meet once more in Phoenix on March 6.

