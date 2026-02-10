Preview: Suns Begin Key Back-to-Back Before All-Star Break

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a golden opportunity to build some momentum heading into the All-Star break after a disappointing last two games.

Phoenix (31-22) begins a back-to-back tonight against the Dallas Mavericks (19-33) and then will take on the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow night.

Devin Booker and Jalen Green are off the injury report for tonight's game after returning for Saturday's loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, but it remains to be seen if they will play in the second leg of the back-to-back.

Grayson Allen (right knee sprain) will notably be out for the Suns for both games.

Looking Ahead to Both Matchups

The Suns, who have already slipped in the tight Western Conference standings after losing two straight, need to win at least one of these matchups at a minimum.

Dallas has lost seven games in a row heading into tonight, but No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg has been on a hot streak with 30 or more points in four of the last five games.

These seven losses have all come against top-six teams in the West and against a red-hot Charlotte Hornets team, so the Mavericks will be looking to stop their slide against Phoenix.

Phoenix will try its best to slow down Flagg and try to get Booker and Green, who will likely both still be on a minutes restriction, going a bit in what could be the stars' final game before the break.

The Mavericks have the 27th ranked offense in the NBA, so the Suns' defense could be a big key in leading them to victory.

The Suns' final game before the break against Oklahoma City could have several key players out, as reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is sidelined due to injury through the All-Star break.

OKC has gone 1-2 in the three games Gilgeous-Alexander has missed so far, but is coming off a 119-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers Monday night.

Phoenix will hope at least Booker will be able to go for the back-to-back, especially after the Suns lost by a franchise-worst 49 points in their second matchup of the season against the Thunder when Booker was out with a groin injury.

The Suns are currently seventh place in the Western Conference and one game back of being out of a play-in spot.

Every game matters at this point for Phoenix in a conference that will never let up, so the Suns will look to snap out of this little funk they're in and continue to remain in the hunt for a playoff spot going into the break.

