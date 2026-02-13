Looking Back at Chris Paul's Time with the Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns guard and future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul announced his retirement from basketball after 21 NBA seasons today.

Paul's career did not end how anyone anticipated after he chose to sign back with the Los Angeles Clippers in the offseason in what was supposed to be his farewell season, but was sent home from the team in December, then traded last week ahead of the trade deadline to the Toronto Raptors, who then waived him today, which led into him announcing his retirement.

Despite the unfortunate ending, Paul's career was nothing short of legendary, and his time with the Suns was among the top moments not only for Paul but for the Suns franchise in general.

Chris Paul all-time ranks among PGs:



— 4th in points

— 5th in rebounds

— 2nd in assists

— 2nd in steals

— 6th in threes

— 2nd in double-doubles



Point God. pic.twitter.com/588eU17JAa — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 13, 2026

Reflecting on Chris Paul's Time with the Suns

When the Suns traded for Paul from the Oklahoma City Thunder back in November 2020, Phoenix had not had a winning season since the 2013-14 season, but was clearly an up-and-coming team led by Devin Booker after going a perfect 8-0 in the Orlando bubble less than three months prior.

The addition of Paul, who was 35 when Phoenix acquired him, immediately thrust the Suns from a 10-year playoff drought to surprise NBA Finals contenders, and his style of play unlocked the best in everyone around him, most notably Booker, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges.

Phoenix had a historic run to the 2021 NBA Finals, which was the only Finals appearance of Paul's career, behind the strong play of Paul and Booker.

Chris Paul in a closeout Game 6 to send the Suns to the NBA Finals:



41 PTS (19 in 4Q)

8 AST (0 TOV)

3 STL

16-24 FG (7-9 in 4Q)

7-8 3P (3-3 in 4Q) pic.twitter.com/SyPprNlpUF — Booker Muse (@DevinBookerMuse) February 13, 2026

The "Point God" set a new standard of success for the Suns in only his first season with the team, which they have tried to replicate since, but been unable to despite swinging for the fences with star players.

Paul re-signed with the Suns on a four-year, $120 million deal after the NBA Finals run, and then helped Phoenix achieve a franchise-best 64 wins in the 2021-22 season, but the Suns, who were Finals favorites, suffered a heart-breaking blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs.

After another second-round loss to the Denver Nuggets in 2023, Paul was traded to the Washington Wizards as part of Phoenix's package for Bradley Beal, but his time with the Suns, although it was only three seasons, was greatly celebrated.

Paul averaged 15.1 points, 9.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 194 games for Phoenix and made the All-Star Game in 2021 and 2022, which marked the final time he would be selected as an All-Star.

He also led the NBA in assists (10.8 per game) in the 2021-22 season and was named to the All-NBA Second Team in 2021 and All-NBA Third Team in 2022.

Paul, who played for seven different teams in his career, has an argument to have his jersey in the Ring of Honor for a few, which most definitely includes the Suns because of the level of play he elevated them to and helping them reach their first NBA Finals since 1993.

Congrats on retirement, CP3!

