PHOENIX -- Although Devin Booker has led the Phoenix Suns to being one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season, it has not been reflected in All-Star fan voting.

In the latest voting update last week, Booker was in 17th place in the Western Conference with 232,075 votes.

"I see it, but at this point, it's to expected," Booker told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.

“It’s fan voting. There are some super big market teams. There are guys from different countries that have a whole country behind them. I kind of understand the process, but am I playing better than a lot of guys? For sure, but that’s not the setup.”

Fans hold 50% of the vote in selecting the five starting All-Stars in each conference. NBA players have 25% of the vote and a media panel has the other 25%.

This season, the starters are positionless, meaning the top-5 players from each conference who get the most votes from these sources will be starters.

This year's game will feature three teams consisting of eight players with two of the teams being American and one of them being made up of international players.

Devin Booker's Path To Making the All-Star Game

Booker has made the All-Star Game four times, but has never been a starter and two of those times he was an injury replacement.

The other two times he made it, he was voted in as a reserve by the coaches, which appears to what his path would be to making this year's All-Star Game, which is on Feb. 15.

“I’ve also not got in on coach's vote, too,” Booker said. “We’ll see. We just worry about taking care of wins. We’re in a good spot right now. Everybody sees the standings where a bad week or a good week for anybody can change a lot.

"We’re taking It one game at a time. We’ve got all East teams till February. We’re going to handle business over there.”

Although Booker has fueled the Suns' 24-16 start to the season and gotten major praise from coach Jordan Ott and his teammates for doing so, he is averaging his lowest points per game since 2017-18 (25.2) and shooting a career-low 30.3% from 3-point range.

The wins will always come first for Booker, who gave this answer when asked earlier this week if he ever desired to lead the league in scoring:

"Not since I've been in the league, maybe before I was in the league. I'd like to lead it in wins, and I've done that once in my career (2021-22 season). That's the main thing."

Booker's Suns teammates feel he is more than deserving in being an All-Star.

“He is the engine for our team,” Suns guard Grayson Allen said. “Everyone knows he can score the ball, but this year, his playmaking has been great. Assists, hockey assists, everything, he is the head of the snake for our team.

"We’ve surprised a lot of people this year and being the best player on this team, we’re not successful without him. Maybe the team success will help him out. I don’t know. I feel like he’s done enough individually to make it every year.”

Today is the last day that NBA All-Star fan voting is open and votes count triple. The All-Star starters will be officially announced on Jan. 19.

