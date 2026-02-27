PHOENIX — The return of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is potentially near.

Booker, ruled out for at least a week with a hip injury, has missed Phoenix's last four games after injuring himself in the team's return from All-Star festivities.

The Suns have struggled in Booker's absence, as expected. Phoenix is 2-2 with two blowout losses and two game-winners at the buzzer in their pocket after finishing up action this week.

Booker is set to be re-evaluated this weekend, as the team has four days off until their next matchup (Tuesday at Sacramento). Jordan Ott says Booker is progressing:

"Still seems to be progressing. You've seen him there on the court. He's definitely moving around more and more each day. These four days will definitely help us," he said pre-game on Thursday.

Booker's absence has been eye-opening in a few different facets. While his scoring is top notch, his presence on the floor is vital for Phoenix's other weapons to have more space and less attention, especially in halfcourt settings.

Booker, alongside Dillon Brooks with a broken hand and Jordan Goodwin with a calf iniury, have left massive holes for Ott to try and solve.

"There's not going to be a game without Book, without Dillon, that we cannot win the possession game. We have to win it. We have been like that all season, with those guys and without it, we have to win it," Ott said after the loss to the Boston Celtics.

"So our locker room knows that. We have to continue to find ways, not only the glass on both ends, but we do have to find ways to turn teams over. A lot of that's goodie [Jordan Goodwin], so we're gonna have to find ways to manufacture it. That's a big piece of what we do."

Booker, fresh off his fifth NBA All-Star Game appearance, has also dealt with groin and ankle injuries earlier through the season.

The Suns have largely seen their full lineup unable to be healthy and together thanks to early hamstring struggles from Jalen Green, which haunted him for practically the entire regular season before the break.

Grayson Allen has also been in and out of the lineup as well.

The Suns, sitting at 34-26, are now just one game back from the Los Angeles Lakers as the No. 6 seed in the West.

We should know more on Booker's injury status on Monday night, where the Kings and Suns will reveal their preliminary injury reports.