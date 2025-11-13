Suns Star Devin Booker Goes Viral After Wholesome Moment With Young Fan

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns handled business in their win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, extending their winning streak to four games.

However, the best moment came off the court - when star guard Devin Booker found himself deep in the crowd after trying to save a ball from going out of bounds.

On his way back, Booker spotted a fan wearing his jersey and decided to show him some love:

Devin Booker saw a young fan in Dallas wearing his jersey as he went into the stands and gave him a high five 😂



Extremely wholesome 👏 pic.twitter.com/9Td5ErRphJ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 13, 2025

Not Devin Booker's First Heartwarming Moment

We all remember Booker's fist-bump with the baby courtside against the Pelicans a few years back:

Devin Booker dapped up a baby after this shot. pic.twitter.com/HrZpAEY8R4 — Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) April 20, 2022

Part of what makes Booker so revered throughout Phoenix is not only his elite play and commitment to the organization through some tough times, but also his willingness to extend love back to the community.

His charity (Devin Booker Starting Five Initiative) helped renovate a few basketball courts in Phoenix throughout the last few years on top of other work.

From his website:

"Since his $2.5 million pledge in 2019, Devin Booker has remained committed to improving the lives of youth and families in need. Launched in 2019, 'Devin Booker Starting Five' is an initiative that recognizes five local nonprofit organizations per year with a $100,000 grant to continue improving the lives of youth and families in need throughout Arizona.

"Devin Booker Starting Five provides support for neurodivergent kids and underserved communities by refurbishing basketball courts, providing dental care, and funding back-to-school clothing drives."

Booker is Here to Stay in The Valley

It was a turbulent offseason in Phoenix that saw changes in the front office and coaching staff on top of gutting the roster of stars such as Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant depart the organization.

Many thought Booker could have asked for a change of scenery, as he's in his prime and might not have wanted to embrace another rebuild after being a central piece to Phoenix's previous reset.

However, Booker stayed and was rewarded with a massive contract extension.

"Guys move around all the time, and teams (are) moving guys around. So it's a partnership, it's a trust. (Owner) Mat (Ishbia) came in and understood the importance of how I felt about the city and how the city feels about me," Booker said before the start of the season.

"But like I just said, from being at the bottom and almost getting the job done, I have unfinished business here. I know how much it would mean to this city and this organization. That's my job as a leader. It's my responsibility of being a franchise player. I have to communicate to everybody the importance of basketball in this town, and how seriously we take it."

