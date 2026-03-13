Suns' Star Duo Heating Up at Right Time

The Phoenix Suns' guard duo of Devin Booker and Jalen Green has flashed potential throughout the regular season, though thanks to various injuries to both — it hasn't been sustainable.

Yet as the Suns crawl closer to the end of the regular season, the Green-Booker pairing has been a crucial part of Phoenix's four-game winning streak as they attempt to climb into the top six of the Western Conference.

Their matchup against the Indiana Pacers showcased just that, as the two combined for 79 points — good for third most in franchise history for a pair of Suns guards:

Devin Booker and Jalen Green’s combined 79 points at Indiana are the 3rd-most by a pair of guards in Suns history ☄️ pic.twitter.com/aj5gdFozDn — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 13, 2026

Green previously struggled to get going upon return from injury post-All-Star break, though in recent games he's found his footing — scoring 20+ points in his last five-of-six games.

"It's super big. I feel like he's getting better every time he steps out there," Booker said of Green (h/t Duane Rankin, The Arizona Republic).

Suns head coach Jordan Ott added, "Part of it Jalen is catching more of a rhythm. Felt he just needed some time. Trying to learn how to play off one another."

As for Booker, he's scored 27+ points in his last five games, returning to All-Star form and giving the Suns a much needed injection of life after his absence on the floor was obvious.

"Straight bucket," Green said of Booker (h/t Rankin). "Still shocking because I've seen the highlights when I wasn't here, growing up, but being on the same team with him and be out there and contribute with him, it's crazy. Third quarter was crazy."

Booker scored 19 in the third quarter against Indiana before ultimately reaching 43 on the night.

Phoenix's road gets no easier, with the second night of a back-to-back approaching against the Toronto Raptors tonight with three more games on their road trip.

The Suns (39-27) are just two games back from the third seed. They're 7-3 in their last ten games but have no moved out of the West's seventh seed, which only goes to show how tough sledding truly is ahead of them.

Phoenix will control what they control, and they should only be getting better if/when Dillon Brooks is able to return from a fractured left hand.

Yet there's no doubting the significance of Green-Booker as a backcourt pairing. We've been waiting so lomng to see current results come to fruition, and it's exciting to project what damage the Suns can do as a result.