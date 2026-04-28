Suns Officially Swept by Thunder After Game 4 Loss

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns wore black to their own funeral at Mortgage Matchup Center.

The Suns dropped Game 4 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 131-122 fashion on Monday, officially putting their series deficit to 4-0 and knocking Phoenix out of the playoffs.

OKC, after sweeping the Suns, moves on to the second round of the postseason and will face the winner of the Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers.

The Suns now look to regroup and prepare for a busy offseason that will feature plenty of storylines. After Phoenix showed they're capable of making the postseason, the pressure to make good on their talent will turn up on key figures such as owner Mat Ishbia, general manager Brian Gregory and head coach Jordan Ott.

Oddly enough the Suns played arguably their best game of the series on Monday, though it still wasn't enough to get past a tough Thunder team that very much are expected to again go to the NBA Finals.

While the Suns were sharper than usual, the same can't be said for Devin Booker – who had more turnovers (5) than points (2) at halftime. However, his 24 final points led the Suns. Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks both pitched in 23 respective points while Collin Gillespie had 20.

Phoenix, though they got down by as much as 15, never felt out of action until the late minutes of the fourth quarter when OKC put their foot on the gas and kept their distance from a Suns team desperately looking to make one final push.

With 40 seconds left, the Suns emptied their bench and conceded victory. The Phoenix home crowd gave the starters a nice standing ovation as time ran out at Mortgage Matchup Center. Even with the loss, it was deserved for a gritty team that helped re-define the standard in the desert.

The Thunder, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31 points), had three starters score 20 points or more tonight to put the final nail in the coffin. As a team, they shot 50%+ from both the field and three-point line.

The Suns' struggles from three, a common theme through the series, again shined tonight as Phoenix converted just 37% of attempts from deep.

Though it's a disappointing end, Phoenix still had a wildly successful season compared to preseason predictions. After being swept by OKC, the Suns hope to build into the coming months to ensure a similar result won't be the case next season.