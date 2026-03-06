Suns Starter Out Multiple Weeks With Foot Injury

Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams is set to miss more time with a foot injury.

After being ruled out ahead of tonight's battle against the Chicago Bulls, the team provided the following update on Williams:

"Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams will be out after sustaining a stress reaction in the third metatarsal of his left foot. He will be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks."

The Suns (35-26) have 21 games left in the regular season. Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach will slide up Phoenix's depth at center during his absence.

More on Mark Williams' Injury

Feb 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) rebounds the ball against Dallas Mavericks forward Marvin Bagley III (35)

Williams is Phoenix's starting center and has stayed mostly healthy to this point of the year after battling injury struggles in his prior time with the Charlotte Hornets. After being acquired via trade over the summer, he's shored up Phoenix's paint presence.

Williams averaged 11.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per night prior to his injury. He now joins forward Dillon Brooks as another starter out for an extended period of time. Brooks is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a fractured hand.

Now with Williams out, Ighodaro will be Phoenix's expected starter moving into the next few weeks.

"We're just building with him. At times, we can play through him as a hub, but also trying to find the balance of when to run the floor, when to get behind, when to set pick-and-roll or when to trail," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Ighodaro this week.

It's a big opportunity not only for Ighodaro, but also for their rookie top ten pick in Maluach — who hasn't played much this season due to Williams and Ighodaro ahead of him on the depth chart.

"He'll be ready. I told him when he got drafted, that somehow, someway, there's always an opportunity during the year," Ighodaro said of Maluach at Suns shootaround (h/t Duane Rankin).

"His came 60 games in, but he's been working every single day. He was in here last night with me working out. He's ready for this moment."

We'll see how Phoenix holds up over the course of the next few weeks, as Williams was a strong presence down low that Ott consistently said was crucial.

That being said, Ott's love for Ighodaro hasn't been a secret, either. This could be a major test for Phoenix's young duo, as acceptable play from the two could convince the Suns to not extend Williams this summer in contract negotiations, where he'll be a restricted free agent.

That's down the road, however. Phoenix first needs to see Ighodaro/Maluach hold the fort down while Williams recovers.