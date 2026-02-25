Suns Change Starting Lineup vs Celtics

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns move into Tuesday's matchup against the Boston Celtics down several bodies.

With Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks and Jordan Goodwin out, the Suns have their work cut out for them in hopes of turning around their recent losing ways. Boston will be without Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum tonight due to injury.

Suns coach Jordan Ott will depend on this starting five against one of the league's top teams:

Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Celtics

Collin Gillespie

Jalen Green

Ryan Dunn

Royce O'Neale

Mark Williams

Boston, 37-19 and the East's second seed, needs no introduction from Ott as he spoke to reporters pre-game:

"They're good on both sides of the ball, complete team. They found ways to succeed through a large roster change. Obviously we're 55 games into it, so it's a little bit deeper into the season," he said.

"But offensively, they're as good as you get. Their spacing, their three-point shooting, and they don't turn it over. It's obviously something we'd like to do, try to get into teams, to make them uncomfortable. That'll be a challenge tonight. This team does such a great job of getting a shot up, and then defensively, they're just solid.

"They have some guys that are aggressive on the ball, they try to take away the rim, protect the paint, and they're just solid overall defensively. Top 10 on both sides of the ball, and it's good challenge for us."

The Suns did get a boost ahead of game time as Grayson Allen, questionable with knee/ankle injuries, was given the green light ahead of tonight's 7:00 PM MST tip.

Phoenix has battled injuries all season long, as their lineup will again be tested tonight under Ott (who thanks to his time in Cleveland is familiar with Boston) against a battle-tested Celtics team that's reached heights the Suns would love to return to.

"I think some of their playoff experience, how they've gone to the playoffs/deep into the playoffs, feels like at times the last handful of years they've used the regular season as testing labs to execute later into the playoffs. That experience with those types of players and that staff and organization, you can't duplicate that," Ott said of Boston.

"So I think that's a part of it, the way Jaylen and Jason probably play. They're really good at finding mismatches, so I'd say that's a part of it. They're as methodical of an execution team that we'll see all year, and they do it at a high level with different personnel this year."