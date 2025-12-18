Suns Trade Rumors Heat Up as Raptors Eying Swap

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors are engaged in trade discussions, according to NBA insider Michael Scotto.

Scotto says the Suns are looking to re-work their big man depth and have had exploratory talks for center Nick Richards.

Richards has been labeled as a prime trade candidate for most of this season thanks to his reduced role behind starter Mark Williams and backup Oso Ighodaro, who seems to fit the mold of a required athletic big man in first-year head coach Jordan Ott's system.

More from Scotto:

Insider Gives Update to Suns Trade Rumors, Talks

Nov 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards (2) reacts against the Houston Rockets in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Toronto Raptors have explored the trade market in search of a backup center upgrade and are also looking to duck below the luxury tax, league sources told HoopsHype. Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards is among the centers on the trade market that Toronto has expressed interest in, sources said.

"Meanwhile, rival NBA executives have cited Toronto’s Ochai Agbaji as the likely trade candidate to help the Raptors duck below the tax. In fact, there’s been exploratory discussions between the Raptors and Suns regarding Agbaji and second-round draft pick compensation for Richards, league sources told HoopsHype."

Agbaji would be another strong piece in Phoenix's backcourt, though it might be crowded with his presence alongside Devin Booker, Collin Gillespie and Jalen Green (when he eventually returns to full health). He's a lengthy presence at shooting guard but is a hot-and-cold three-point shooter.

Dec 15, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji (30) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Scotto continued, "After averaging 9.5 points and 8.6 rebounds while starting 34 of 36 games last season, Richards has seen a significantly reduced role with Phoenix, averaging 3.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in just 9.4 minutes per game in the final year of his contract at $5 million.

"Similarly, Ogbaji has seen a drastically reduced role this season for Toronto. After averaging 10.4 points, while shooting 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from downtown, in 45 starts out of 64 games played, Ogbaji is only averaging 15 minutes per game this season. Ogbaji is owed $6.38 million this season and is eligible for an $8.88 million qualifying offer, which would potentially make him a restricted free agent this upcoming summer.

"Lastly, the Suns have monitored the trade market for a potential power forward upgrade, league sources told HoopsHype."

Richards will likely be dealt at some point before the NBA's trade deadline in February.

The Suns are hovering right around the luxury tax line, so taking on more money in a trade back would indeed signify their belief in competing much faster than some initially thought after shedding Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal off the roster.

Latest Phoenix Suns News