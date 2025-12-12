Suns Showing 'Significant' Interest in All-Star Center

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' start to the 2025-26 season has been a pleasant surprise to follow, though as the schedule begins to enter the weeds and we find out truly who the Suns are for better or worse, trade rumors will only grow ahead of the deadline.

For Phoenix, we've seen their name still linked with Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga -- though their pursuit of a different west coast star has been prominent within NBA circles.

According to The Athletic, the Suns are one of three teams heavily pursuing Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

Suns in Heavy Pursuit of Domantas Sabonis

Nov 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

From Sam Amick:

"For Sabonis’ part, league sources say the 29-year-old big man has heeded that call for patience. His contract runs through the 2027-28 season, with a combined $94 million owed in the next two seasons, meaning his market is inevitably limited by the sheer magnitude of the money owed.

"Teams like Washington, the Phoenix Suns and Chicago have shown significant interest in the past and are still believed to be on his short list of possible suitors, but Sabonis is prepared to remain in a Kings jersey for the foreseeable future. He has been out since Nov. 19 with a partial tear of his left meniscus and was scheduled to be re-evaluated within the next week."

What to Make of Sabonis Interest

This isn't the first time Sabonis has been linked to Phoenix, though the fit does draw some intrigue.

Sabonis is an elite passer that routinely is capable of putting up triple-doubles. For Jordan Ott's system, we've seen Oso Ighodaro utilized often thanks to his athleticism.

Sabonis, in that sense, would be close to a dream piece for Ott. Sabonis' overall basketball IQ, strength, footwork, etc. would bode well in Phoenix's roster makeover.

That's not to say Mark Williams hasn't been strong for the Suns. The former Charlotte Hornets big man has stayed healthy to start 2025-26 and has flashed precisely the potential previously seen by NBA scouts.

Yet Sabonis would undoubtedly be an upgrade for the Suns down low.

The Suns don't exactly have a galore of draft picks to offer Sacramento, though with the emergence of Collin Gillespie, potential packages including either him or Jalen Green might be enticing for the Kings to mull.

Sabonis would surely place Phoenix back into the deep aprons of the luxury tax, though this team seems to be a bit more stable and constructed compared to their first go around.

This is a storyline to monitor as we get deeper into winter -- and if the Suns continue winning and proving themselves to be potential playoff threats, owner Mat Ishbia surely wouldn't be afraid to pull the trigger.

Phoenix Suns On SI