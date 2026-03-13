Preview: 5 Big Questions Ahead of Suns vs Raptors

The Phoenix Suns are hot off a win against the Indiana Pacers but have a tough second leg of their back-to-back coming with the Toronto Raptors.

Suns fans obviously know how Phoenix is doing — but what about Toronto's side of the matchup?

To get a better perspective, we linked with Raptors On SI's Jeremy Brener for a quick preview:

1. The Raptors are looking to avoid a three-game losing streak. What’s gone wrong the last couple of games in Toronto?

The Raptors have lost this juice that they had before the All-Star break. They started the season off hot and were among the top teams in the East, but they have cooled off a bit. A big reason behind their plight the last few games has been their schedule getting tougher, but they also dropped a game against the rebuilding New Orleans Pelicans on the second night of a back-to-back.

Getting back at home should do some good for the Raptors, and the hope is that they can bounce back after moving down in the standings.

2. Overall, Toronto is fighting for a play-in/playoff spot. What’s the overall vibe of the team entering this final stretch of regular season play?

The Raptors have struggled against playoff-caliber teams all season long, but they have taken care of business against the teams they should beat. They are a good team trying to be a great team, and that comes with its fair share of growing pains, which are coming at the worst time imaginable.

3. How do you feel the Suns matchup with Toronto with this being their first battle of the season?

The Raptors will have to figure out how to contain Devin Booker, but there's a good chance Scottie Barnes will draw him on defense. Barnes is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate and that should be the matchup to watch during the game.

4. What’s one reason you believe the Raptors can win tonight?

The Raptors are a desperate team that needs a win, and that might fuel a victory. They have fallen in the standings into the play-in spots, and it's the first time the team has really been there all season long. The hope is that they can bounce back with a win after a tough road trip and work their way back to where they were.

5. Final prediction

A lot of this depends on how the Suns respond to being on the second night of a back-to-back. They play the Indiana Pacers, but that shouldn't give them too much trouble. If they can find a way to step on the gas early and get the home crowd into the game, they should come out on top. I'm expecting the Raptors to win a close one, 110-105.