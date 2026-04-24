NBA Slams Devin Booker With Fine After Criticism of Officials

PHOENIX -- The NBA has revealed its punishment for Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker after he let loose on the officials following last night's 120-107 Game 2 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been fined $35,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by James Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Following an investigation including multiple interviews and video review, the league found no basis to any claim of bias or misconduct by game officials," the NBA said in a statement.

"Booker made his comments to the press following the Suns' 120-107 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on April 22 at Paycom Center.

"The NBA also determined that Booker's technical foul at 2:05 in the third quarter was improperly assessed and it has therefore been rescinded."

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/TSWOvwkw9p — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 24, 2026

Additionally, the NBA announced that "the technical fouls on Dillon Brooks (PHX) and Luguentz Dort (OKC) issued with 8:15 remaining in the 3rd quarter on April 22 have been rescinded upon league office review."

What Booker Said to Get Fined

Apr 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; NBA referee JB DeRosa calls a technical on Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) in the second half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The now-rescinded technical foul on Booker was very puzzling to everyone, including him, as he was trying to save the ball from going out of bounds after he was fouled and inadvertently hit Thunder centerJaylin Williams with it.

"I still haven't got one," Booker said when asked about a technical foul he picked up when trying to save the ball.

"It's definitely something that has to be looked at. I heard (Alex) Caruso tell them to call the tech and he ended up doing it. In my 11 years, I haven't called a ref out by name, but James (Williams) was terrible tonight, through and through. It's bad for the sport, bad for the integrity of the sport. People are going to start viewing this as the WWE if they're not held responsible."

Devin Booker receives a technical foul trying to save the ball from going out of bounds. 😳🤔



(h/t @ridiculouscage)



pic.twitter.com/4xnQpT8qWX — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 23, 2026

Booker also had questions for an offensive foul he received earlier in the game on a jumpshot over Caruso.

"It's hard, it feels disrespectful," Booker said. "I know I haven't won a championship in this league but I have been in it for 11 years now, so to get to this point to be treated like that, for me to even be saying something out loud, it's bad. It's my first time in 11 years but it's needed. Whatever, I get fined for it, everybody can pull the clips and see where the frustration comes from."

The NBA does not take it lightly when the integrity of the game on top of the officiating is questioned, which is why Booker knew he was going to get fined.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia backed Booker on social media earlier today.

"I am 100% behind Devin Booker here. Last night was not a good look for our league. Let me be clear, we didn’t lose because of officiating, but that doesn’t make last night any less important. If the referees are going to demand respect from the players - as they should - then the players should demand respect from the referees," Ishbia posted on X.

"When a referee is missing calls and clearly disrespecting the players, almost mocking them, they must be held accountable. Nobody who loves this game enjoyed watching that last night. They want to see the players compete at the highest level. The league needs be far more aggressive about this kind of thing. All players and all fans deserve it.

I am 100% behind Devin Booker here. Last night was not a good look for our league. Let me be clear, we didn’t lose because of officiating, but that doesn’t make last night any less important. If the referees are going to demand respect from the players - as they should - then the… https://t.co/SR0lM9Y3FS — Mat Ishbia (@Mishbia15) April 23, 2026

The Suns will now try to rally behind Booker's words and fire themselves up as they head to Phoenix down 0-2 to the defending champs.

Game 3 is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. MST on Saturday and will be televised on NBC and Peacock.