What Suns Must Do to Shock Spurs Tonight
PHOENIX -- The 2-4 Phoenix Suns play host to the 5-0 San Antonio Spurs tonight, and by all accounts the Spurs are heavy favorites to extend their winning streak.
Rightfully so, as they're one of the league's best defensive teams while touting the NBA's MVP frontrunner in Victor Wembanyama.
San Antonio is currently one of three undefeated teams left in the league while the Suns recently stopped a four-game losing skid on Friday.
How does Phoenix shock the NBA world in this early-season battle?
Slow - Not Stop - Victor Wembanyama
Trying to stop Wemby is a lost cause, as the French playmaker currently averages a whopping 30.2 points, 14.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per night.
Case in point - Wembanyama can only be slowed down, not stopped completely.
“It's something we've never seen before,” Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker said (h/t Duane Rankin).
“We haven't seen it before.”
Wembanyama's length primarily is felt most when he's near the rim - so if the Suns are somehow able to draw his presence out of the paint, Phoenix may have a shot at grabbing more boards and finishing dunks/layups that would typically be sent back to the Wilson factory.
Defensively, nobody is getting in his line of sight to impact shots at his apex - so getting physical early in the shot clock with Wembanyama could hopefully make things tougher.
Of course, this is all done in theory - and it's not as if coaches haven't thought of this before.
Keep Devin Booker Humming
Booker previously made Suns franchise history by becoming the first player to score 30+ points in his first five-of-six games.
Without Jalen Green in the lineup, Booker is the only true shot creator in Phoenix - and any chance of the Suns keeping pace tonight will rest on another strong performance from No. 1.
“Looking at the makeup of our team and how people are guarding us, he’s getting blitzed most possessions,” Grayson Allen said.
“I feel like teams come into the game with this mindset of trying to get the ball out of his hands … and he’s getting 30 without forcing it. He’s getting off the ball and making the right play.”
Phoenix, like usual, will try to push the pace with Booker owning point guard duties.
So far, so good in that aspect - but if the Suns emerge victorious tonight, it starts with Booker getting going early.